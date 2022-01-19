Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 19 (ANI/PNN): PassMark Software, based in Australia, is a global leader in software and hardware performance benchmarking and testing for quality and functionality.

The fact that the first-ever Indian brand, "VIBRANIUM", is ranked No 1 among the nine other cyber security software across the globe is a great pride for the Indian brand. During a press conference held at Hotel Pride in Ahmedabad on this occasion, the company's founder, Sanjay Patolia, briefed the media on Vibranium and provided satisfactory answers to their questions.

Vibranium Alltech Pvt Ltd has extensive experience in the field of cyber security and was the first company in the world to release highly effective anti-malware software to combat ransomware. Not only in India but all over the world, cyber-attacks are becoming a major issue. With India's growing population of internet users, data security has become a major concern. When a computer is infected with malware or ransomware, Vibranium protects your data by detecting it before it attacks.

Viruses that attack your data are extremely dangerous, and the problem is that there is no guarantee that your data will be returned to you even if you pay a ransom. Vibranium is dedicated to the complete security of your data, and with its cutting-edge features, it will continue to dominate the cyber security market in the coming years.

On this occasion, the company also announced a new Vibranium product called Vibranium Beyond Security, which includes Data Abuse Prevention System (DAPS), Blue Dome Technology and Data Rollback for End-users, which will provide full data protection against present and future ransom attacks and cyber theft. The company has spent nearly a decade working with highly trained cyber security professionals to produce this software and give real-time data protection. This software will revolutionise cyber security and will be available at a reasonable price. With this, the company's mission is to deliver services to every citizen of India via made in India cyber security software and to contribute to the excellent work of Make in India.

