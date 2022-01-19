Xiaomi, the Chinese phone maker, is all set to launch the 11T Pro smartphone today in India. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its key specifications. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed live via Xiaomi India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Chinese Brand Xiaomi Becomes World’s Number 2 Smartphone Maker Overtaking Apple in Second Quarter of 2021: Research.

The handset was launched in Europe last year and today, it will make its debut in the Indian market. The smartphone will carry similar features and specifications as that of the European model.

Welcome to one of the biggest flagship launches of 2022 from the house of Xiaomi. Know more about The Hyperphone - #Xiaomi11TPro, the perfect balance of design & fast charging technology, that makes it a revolutionary smartphone. #HyperchargeRevolution https://t.co/kQBARtEJSR — Xiaomi India | #Xiaomi11TPro 😎 (@XiaomiIndia) January 18, 2022

It will sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ AdaptiveSync AMOLED flat display and come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The handset will be made available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, Xiaomi 11T Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5MP telemacro lens. Upfront, there will be a 20MP camera for clicking selfies and attending video calls. The device will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It will run on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 OS. Coming to the pricing, Xiaomi 11T Pro is likely to be priced at around Rs 42,000 for the base variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2022 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).