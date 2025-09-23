New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Vietnam Airlines and Singapore Airlines (SIA) will offer more flight options between Singapore and Vietnam after the two carriers signed a new codeshare agreement, effective from October 26.

Under the arrangement, SIA will codeshare on Vietnam Airlines-operated flights between Singapore and the Vietnamese cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, while Vietnam Airlines will codeshare on SIA-operated flights between Singapore and Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City. All flights are subject to regulatory approvals.

These codeshare flights will be progressively available for sale from October 10, 2025, via both airlines' sales channels and travel agents.

The Director of Corporate Planning and Development, Vietnam Airlines, Nguyen Quang Trung, said, "This codeshare agreement marks a significant milestone in the ongoing strategic partnership between Vietnam Airlines and Singapore Airlines, one of the world's most prestigious 5-star carriers.

The collaboration leverages the extensive route networks and premium services of both airlines, enhancing connectivity between Vietnam and Singapore while delivering greater flexibility and a more seamless travel experience for passengers.

"For Vietnam Airlines, this partnership not only strengthens our international presence but also supports our commitment to aligning with world-class service standards. We look forward to deepening our cooperation with Singapore Airlines and jointly contributing to the long-term, sustainable development of the regional aviation industry."

Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines, Dai Haoyu, said, "Our codeshare partnership with Vietnam Airlines is an important step in strengthening connectivity between Singapore and Vietnam. By leveraging our respective networks, we can offer customers more choice, greater flexibility, and seamless transfers across our services between the two countries. This will also support economic growth and tourism in our countries, and deepen the longstanding ties between Singapore and Vietnam." (ANI)

