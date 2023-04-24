Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Khanh Phan Thi from Vietnam has won the 14th edition of Greenstorm Global Photography Award. The award was presented in an online event held on Earth Day, 22nd April. She carries home 1000 USD as Cash Prize and a Certificate.

Her spectacular entry was chosen by an eminent jury and through a public poll participated by thousands of photography enthusiasts and laypeople from all over the world.

This year's award saw a whopping 4183 entries submitted by photographers from 75 countries, including the USA, UAE, UK, Canada, India, Algeria, Brazil, Iran, Malaysia, South Korea, Morocco, Vietnam, etc. The theme for this year's international award participation was 'In Harmony with Nature'.

Khanh's winning entry is a picture of a storm in the dry season at the Lap An lagoon in Hue province of Vietnam. She felt that heaven and earth seemed to be connected by wind and water. While talking from Ho Chi Minh City after accepting the award, Khanh said, "Every photo tells a story, and every story has the power to change the world."

"The beauty of nature has to be seen and projected, that's when people would say we want to protect nature. Events like these celebrate the beauty of nature through the power of creative visuals," said Dr Muralee Thummarukudy, Director of the G20 Global Initiative on Land, United Nations, Bonn, Germany, while inaugurating the award ceremony. "Land is the platform for all of biodiversity, land is where most of the impacts of climate change are seen, land is the home of 99.9 per cent of humanity. Still, the land is not getting the attention it deserves," he said.

Amar Habeeb from Abu Dhabi, UAE, was selected as the Jury Choice. His photograph depicts an artistic top shot of a mangrove with interspersed estuaries resembling a tree with its broad trunk and many branches. In addition, Yuri Pritisk from Russia, Soumya Ranjan Bhattacharyya and Kishore Das from West Bengal, India, were awarded special mentions. The winners carry home a Cash Award of 1800 USD collectively and certificates.

"The images we see through the brilliant lenses of the participants evoke emotions, inspire action and make us more aware of our planet's beauty and fragility," said Dileep Narayanan, Managing Trustee of the Greenstorm Foundation. Dr Krishnakumar Mechoor Festival Director, CA George Korah Trustee, Santhosh Thannikkat, Executive Council member, also spoke along with the winners.

The 14th edition of Greenstorm Global Photography Award featured 30 finalist entries by a jury composed of Chet Kamat, Dr Lathika Nath, Nick Hall and Sharad Haksar. Visitors to the website voted online for their favourite image, and the winners were chosen by the jury marks and by the number of popular votes garnered.

Greenstorm Foundation is a Global Creative Conservancy formed to impact an appropriate attitudinal shift toward environment conservation among the youth. Using the remarkable power of creativity, this green initiative from Kerala has reached 75 nations worldwide and has inspired over 12 million young minds since its inception in 2009. The Greenstorm initiative began as a CSR initiative of Organic BPS, a brand-purpose consultancy.

Greenstorm Foundation is a registered (not-for-profit) public trust in Kochi, India. Anil K Menon, Dileep Narayanan and George Korah are the trustees of the Foundation. Over these years, Greenstorm has also won many major national and international awards, including the IAA Olive Crown Award in 2018 and 2023, the KMA CSR Award 2020, the NIB Award 2017 for the Best CSR Activation, the Social Media Campaign of the Year 2018 recognition by the Public Relations Council of India and the Gold Medal in the Pepper Awards 2018 for Best Photography.

Website: www.greenstorm.green

