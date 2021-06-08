Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After the successful delivery of the phase 1 of their landmark project VKG Krishna Residences at Chakala Andheri East, Vijay Khetan Group, one of the prominent real estate groups in Mumbai will soon be launching its second phase.

Apart from this VKG is all set to launch another luxury project Passcode Beverly Hills at VKG Estates in Andheri East. Both these projects are expected to fetch cumulative revenue of around Rs. 2500 crore in the span of next 3 years.

The company has invested about Rs. 400-500 crores so far and will be investing another Rs. 400-500 crores on these two projects for which the entire funding will happen through internal accruals. Vijay Khetan Group is a debt-free company and therefore the revenue that will be garnered through these projects will be used directly for their business.

Commenting on the business growth, Anuj Khetan, Director, Vijay Khetan Group said, "The first phase of our project Krishna Residences at Andheri has received a stupendous response from the homebuyers. With this massive success, soon, we will be launching the phase 2 of Krishna Residences at Chakala and a brand-new project Passcode Beverly Hills at VKG Estates in Andheri East. We have seen increased interest from the homebuyers for our projects that add value propositions in the current real estate market. Considering the growing demand for our products, we expect to clock at least Rs. 2500 crore revenue in the next 3 years."

Krishna Residences is a stunning, modern yet classic residency at Andheri, Mumbai. The brilliant structure enhances ones life to new heights, designed meticulously with a mixture of luxury and repose, the remarkable project ensures a cozy touch of freedom combined with the sophisticated comforts one is accustomed to. With the refined and contemporary design, every distinctive apartment in the Krishna Residences has a signature characteristic. The Crystalline houses are the perfect place to reside with luxurious interiors and palatial dimensions.

VKG's another new launch Passcode Beverly Hills is an ultimate reflection of the urban chic lifestyle located at VKG Estates in Andheri East. The project hosts in its lap exclusively designed residential apartments, each being an epitome of elegance and simplicity, Passcode Beverly Hills is in troupe with many famous schools, hospitals, shopping destinations, tech parks, and every civic amenity required so that one spends less time on road and more at home.

A location that is deeply connected to the city, yet far enough to be in the lap of nature combining the perks of city life with lush greenery and smart living. The project will feature 2 towers with 4 wings of 13 storeys each which brings a lifestyle adorned with luxurious comforts and seamless connectivity on a hilltop.

The project is a well-planned living space which is the hallmark of thoughtfully laid out lavish 1 BHK and 2 BHK apartments with state-of-the-art amenities, whilst being perfectly located close to the major highways of the Mumbai city. It will comprise of 204 apartments with carpet area ranging from 405 sqft to 645 sqft costing from Rs. 1.5 cr onwards.

With a lifestyle specially curated to spoil people at every step, at Passcode Beverly Hills one will never run out of things to do, with a plethora of amenities to choose from. People will never have a dull moment ever as the amenities comprise of swimming pool with deck, ladies and gents spa, banquet hall with pantry, indoor gym, yoga & meditation room, business centre with meeting rooms & cafe lounges, indoor games room, jogging track and much more.

According to recent studies, homebuyers prefer organized players having a good track record of execution. The robust sales and increased new launches by top players are only likely to grow in the upcoming quarters, especially since homebuyers are now more skewed towards leading developers who assure them timely project delivery and quality construction.

