Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday reaffirmed its position as one of India's most trusted cancer care institutions, emerging as a major national referral centre for treatment, research, prevention and early detection on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

According to data released by the institute, GCRI recorded more than 26,810 new cancer patients in 2025, of whom over 9,140 were from outside Gujarat. Patients travelled to GCRI from several states, with the highest numbers from Madhya Pradesh (4,572), followed by Rajasthan (2,678), Uttar Pradesh (1,094), Maharashtra (279) and Bihar (288).

The institute's growth is rooted in the long-term strengthening of Gujarat's healthcare infrastructure, initiated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister and further advanced under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Today, GCRI stands as a key national centre for advanced cancer care.

In a major leap in surgical oncology, GCRI has introduced cutting-edge technologies, including robotic-assisted surgeries and HIPEC (Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy). In just six months, 50 robotic-assisted cancer surgeries have been performed, while 40 HIPEC procedures for complex abdominal cancers have been successfully carried out over the past three years.

The institute has also witnessed a sharp rise in advanced diagnostic services. PET-CT scans increased from 1,813 in 2021 to 6,333 in 2025, significantly enhancing precision in cancer detection and treatment planning.Reflecting growing public trust, GCRI recorded over 2.59 lakh OPD visits in 2025. During the year, the institute conducted more than 17,800 surgeries, including 50 bone marrow transplants, along with 50,130 chemotherapy procedures, 5,852 radiation treatments and over 24.6 lakh laboratory investigations.

Emphasising prevention and early detection, GCRI organised 110 community screening camps across Gujarat in 2025, screening over 12,000 people. Since the launch of the 'No-Cost Cancer Screening OPD' in October 2021, more than 50,000 individuals have been screened, leading to the early detection of 118 cancer cases.

Under the HPV DNA screening programme for HIV-infected women, over 1,400 women were screened, of whom 21 per cent tested HPV positive. Further evaluation identified 57 cases of Cervical Carcinoma in Situ, enabling timely treatment.

To mark World Cancer Day 2026, GCRI will organise a felicitation ceremony on February 4 to honour 500 cancer survivors who have remained cancer-free for over a decade, sending a strong message that cancer can be defeated with early diagnosis and proper treatment can help defeat cancer. (ANI)

