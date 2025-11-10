SMPL

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 10: Avinash Mishra, Managing Director of Vikrant University, Gwalior and President of the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), represented India at the 46th International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC 2025) held from November 3-6. Hosted by the Productivity & Quality Circle Research Association (PQCRA), Taipei, the event saw over 2,000 participants and 800 quality-circle teams from 14 Asian nations, including Japan, China, South Korea, and Indonesia.

Themed "Continuing implementation of QCC activity, moving toward a brighter future of the World," the convention highlighted collaborative excellence in quality management. Mishra served on the ICQCC Coordination Committee, contributing to strategic planning and sharing insights on innovation-driven quality and employee engagement. During the ceremony, QCFI was honored with an appreciation certificate of Best Supporting Country Award, recognizing India's growing impact in the quality movement.

"Being part of this mega event broadened my perspective on turning cutting-edge quality concepts into actionable frameworks that boost organizational agility," Mishra said. "The experience reinforced our commitment to embedding continuous improvement across Vikrant University's curriculum and operations."

The Quality Circle Forum of India, which Mishra leads, is the national body representing India in the 13-nation International Committee for Quality Control Circles. It regularly organizes national and international conventions to promote Total Quality Management (TQM) and quality circles.

Vikrant University plans to integrate the learnings from ICQCC 2025 into new academic programs and industry collaborations, aiming to nurture future leaders in quality and innovation.

