Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 9: VinFast Auto India, the Indian subsidiary of global electric vehicle leader VinFast, announces a strategic service partnership with RoadGrid, a prominent EV charging and aftersales solutions provider in the country. Through this partnership, VinFast is fortifying its service and charging capabilities across India, laying a strong foundation for sustained expansion and delivering a premium ownership experience in the rapidly evolving electric mobility space. As part of its commitment to enhance customer experience, VinFast aims to establish extended service workshops by partnering with potential service providers, including RoadGrid, to boost its aftersales operations across India.

As VinFast prepares for its upcoming product launch in India, the company is laying strong groundwork to ensure nationwide accessibility, reliability, and convenience for its customers; and the partnership with RoadGrid is a part of this effort.

A reputable name in EV charging and aftersales solutions in India, RoadGrid is dedicated to developing a smart and scalable ecosystem tailored to the evolving needs of electric vehicle users across the country. With operations in multiple cities, the company blends advanced charging infrastructure with integrated service solutions, delivering a seamless and efficient experience for both EV owners and fleet operators.

With a shared vision for green mobility, VinFast and RoadGrid have collaborated on proactive service support to ensure optimal performance of the EV ecosystem. The collaboration with RoadGrid, based on an integrated approach that is expected to ensure seamless customer experience, will enable real-time charging access, diagnostics-driven service offerings, and enhanced digital integration to support a scalable EV ecosystem.

Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said, "At VinFast- our vision for India to build an entire EV ecosystem grounded in quality, accessibility, and long-term customer support. Our goal is to make owning an electric vehicle as effortless and reassuring as possible. By joining hands with RoadGrid, we are taking meaningful steps to ensure that every VinFast customers in India has access to dependable charging and responsive service."

Deepesh Shrinath, CEO of RoadGrid, said, "VinFast's entry into the Indian EV market is a turning point, and we are proud to be part of their journey. Together, we aim to redefine EV ownership through smart infrastructure, real-time connectivity, and a reliable service backbone."

All the above services will be connected through Toll Free No. 1800-571-8888 and email vfcareindia@vinfastauto.in for customer convenience.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone.

VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia.

Learn more at vinfastauto.in.

RoadGrid India is helping drive the future of mobility by making EV charging simple, smart, and accessible across the country. From fast chargers in cities to containerised universal charging units on the go, they're building a reliable network that supports everyone--from individual EV owners to large commercial fleets. RoadGrid also runs a multibrand car service network, where both electric and traditional vehicles can get quality maintenance, diagnostics, detailing and repairs--all through one easy-to-use platform. RoadGrid is making car care and charging more convenient than ever for drivers across India with their 200+ dealer Network.

