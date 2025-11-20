PNN

New Delhi [India], November 20: Virtued Academy International, in collaboration with Virtued Eduversity London, has announced a renewed global push for its internationally recognised fellowship and certificate programs aimed exclusively at MBBS graduates. The announcement comes at a time when medical students across India are preparing for NEET-PG or exploring specialised career pathways, driving strong demand for structured post-MBBS fellowship courses that strengthen clinical competence and boost employability.

Virtued Academy International, known for training more than 350,000 learners across 195 countries, now offers a wide portfolio of high-demand fellowship programs after MBBS. These include Fellowship in Diabetology, Fellowship in Clinical Cardiology, Fellowship in Clinical Nutrition, Fellowship in Critical Care Medicine, Fellowship in Dermatology, Fellowship in Emergency Medicine, Fellowship in Family Medicine, Fellowship in Gastroenterology, Fellowship in Gynecology and Obstetrics, Fellowship in Infectious Disease, Fellowship in Internal Medicine, Fellowship in Neurology, Fellowship in Pain Medicine, Fellowship in Pediatrics, and Fellowship in Sports Medicine.

These programs have gained significant popularity among doctors seeking online certificate and fellowship courses after MBBS while continuing their preparation for postgraduate medical entrance exams.

All programs follow a flexible online learning model supported by optional hands-on clinical exposure through partnered hospitals. This enables MBBS graduates to gain meaningful clinical experience while planning their next steps after MBBS or preparing for future super-speciality training. Additional academic options include certificate courses and short courses in clinical cardiology, clinical nutrition, critical care medicine, dermatology, emergency medicine, family medicine, gastroenterology, gynaecology and obstetrics, infectious disease, internal medicine, neurology, pain medicine, paediatrics, and sports medicine.

The London-based institution emphasises globally relevant, modular, and career-focused medical training that supports the evolving needs of young doctors seeking credible international qualifications. With increasing interest from MBBS graduates in India and abroad, Virtued Academy International aims to expand access to high-quality medical education that enhances clinical readiness and broadens opportunities in modern healthcare.

More details about these programs are available on the official website www.virtued.in

