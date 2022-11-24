Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI/PNN): The entertainment industry was massively hit in the first Lockdown.

All the cinema halls and film production house came to halt leading to a deficit of fresh content. To fill the void, channels tried to rerun the old shows and that forced audiences to start sampling with the OTT platforms.

"The year 2020 bolstered the growing popularity of OTT - ramping up innovation to gain a competitive advantage. There was a paradigm shift from subscription model to pay per use model and that made customer acquisition drastically," Vishal Raj told in an interview.

Popular hits and splendid shoots

Looking towards the tremendously growing market, Vishal Raj filmed and recorded past projects like 'The Vodka Diaries, Crime Petrol serials, Police 100, and various other short films, Vishal Raj takes pride in the fact that he was able to mesmerize the audience with his splendid shoot and capture.

Some of the popularly hit ad film commercials are Royal Rajasthan Public School, Mount Abu (Ad films & Documentary), Natraj Attamaker (Ad Film & Product Video), Antismoking Campaign (for Government of Maharashtra), Ad film on 108 Ambulance, Maharashtra, Ad Film on 108 Ambulance, Gujarat, Kantibhai Sons & Jewellers, Mumbai (Ad Film), Little Heart Film (Fundraising film for Matoshree Charitable Trust, Mumbai) and MAADI (Awareness film on Violence against Cows).

"With people confined to their homes during the nationwide Lockdown, OTT platforms became their saviour and only dose of entertainment. Today, after 2 years, it brought a repertoire of employment opportunities in the film industry. Platforms saw phenomenal growth in viewership and unrivalled uptick in their subscription numbers," added Vishal Raj, the National Director at IHRO, India.

Unlocking the potential of personalised content

Being a member of India's Co-Operation with United Nations & Affiliated with International Bar Association, the main objective is to unlock additional value of movies and OTTs platform for their individual viewers through personalised content recommendations and targeted advertisement.

Vishal Raj Films even covered travel documentaries on Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh. It covered their culture, heritage values, food, travel destination, sporting activities, and roots of the State. We customize and create music also related to the local flavor.

Through short films, documentaries, and ad commercials, Vishal Raj tries to create awareness of social issues and voluntarily foster society through unparalleled film direction and stellar film distribution.

Urbane Flicks and Desi Entertainment Pulls the Plot

South Indian films dubbed in Hindi have done significantly uncomparable job on television and now with the impetus from OTT platforms their audience base has only flourished.

The successful dub of South Indian Films on International studios shows that things seems to be heading south. Even in 2021, the box office was dominated by South Indian Films. They have earned thrice as much as Hindi films.

"South Indian films have filled the void created by Hindi films. They stay true to the plot and often experiment with heightened Drama, fantasy styled actions and overall grandiose treatment that make audience whistle in theatres."

Blend of Content & Marketing prowess

Well, Hindi Film industry with its marquee production house and marketing prowess giving a tough competition to South Indian Films. However with Desi comic and concepts of cultural value, they are winning the pan-India market with lavish extravaganzas.

Looking towards significant and unparallel growth in the South Indian Films, Vishal Raj is planning to launch dubbed series on OTT with utmost zeal and zest. From casting the best in place actor to screening the 'Masala Magic' script, he is all set to rule the OTT platform.

