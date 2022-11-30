New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/SRV): Aadasat launched an eyecare campaign, which is an extension of the brand's mission to prevent eye disease along with providing eyewear to lakhs of people at the best prices.

India has the world's largest population, with 8 million people, and Aadasat performs over 1000 eye tests per month. Consumers can sign up for free eye tests and avail of the services. Aadasat also has a lot of seminars to make people aware.

Also Read | A Couple of Days After the Sri Lankan Navy Detained 24 Indian Fishers, the Mechanised Boat … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Apart from this, Aadasat is a growing fashion brand. To be truly successful, one must bounce back after every setback, learn from mistakes, persevere and never give up, have faith, and believe in tomorrow.

These simple truths are essential keys to success, excellence, and distinction, in which Payam Honari believes. Thanks to his ambitious and gregarious personality, open-mindedness, and adventurous mentality, which never shies away from any challenges, Payam Honari is today a successful businessman and an inspiring role model to many of his generation.

Also Read | Alibaba To Sell Shares Worth 200 Million USD in Zomato, Says Report.

Payam Honari was born in Dubai in 1987 to Ahmad Honari and Khadija Taher Zainal Ibrahim. He is the youngest of two siblings: a sister, Soulmaz Honari, and a brother, Tomaj Honari (who sadly passed away on September 28, 2016).

Payam Honari began his education at Cambridge High School, a private school in Dubai, where he remained until the tenth grade. He then moved to Ittihad Private School in Jumeirah to finish school, and he graduated with a secondary school certificate in 2006. He went on to obtain a higher diploma in business administration afterward.

Payam Honari has always possessed a genuine love for knowledge and learning, coupled with practical and innovative application. In his life, Payam Honari has been through many ups and downs, sweet and bitter moments.

Payam Honari's business and entrepreneurial ambitions and skills began to grow in his early youth. With a clear vision to build a prosperous business empire, he launched, together with his close childhood friend and business partner, Ziad Tariq, "adasat," which today is one of the top online outlets for eyewear and contact lenses. His other businesses include: two eyewear stores (Optoline and The Optical at 16th Street) located in the Karama area of Dubai; a barbershop chain called "The Shave Shop" with his friend and partner Emad Tariq; and a production and photography company called "MK Productions."

Payam Honari's passion and love for sports have also inspired him to invest in the martial arts gym, "Ringside Gym," to help everyone interested in embarking on a martial arts journey and developing their physical and mental fitness, agility, and stamina at the hands of the best trainers. Payam Honari is married to Saniya Apsieva, who has always been a great supporter and believer in her husband and his work. Together, they have two twins, Lea and Daniel.

A charitable person by nature who loves helping others, Payam Honari has always made it his priority to offer all kinds of help and support to the people of his village, Ewaz, in Iran, where his family originally hails from, and where he, alongside his mother and late brother, sponsored building a public library to provide books and reading material for free to encourage reading and learning among the villagers back home.

A seasoned young businessman who has greatly benefited from the guidance and expertise of his late father, Payam Honari is very keen on sharing his own experiences, expertise, and knowledge with young people and entrepreneurs looking for advice and guidance to achieve success. Payam Honari is fluent in Persian, his mother tongue, including its dialect, the Awadhi.

He also speaks Arabic, English, and has a working knowledge of Urdu. His knowledge-thirsty and inquisitive mind constantly propels him to broaden his horizons and increase his knowledge in wide areas by all possible means.

He believes that ambition, determination, knowledge, persistence, and faith are the keys to achieving one's dreams and leading the life one longs for. And that contentment, gratitude, humility, and love for one's fellow human being are keys to one's happiness and well-being in this life and the next.

For more information: https://www.instagram.com/payam_honari/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)