Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 18: VLCC, the pioneer in the beauty and wellness industry and India's facial expert, introduces India's 1st ever serum facewash range with 8 unique variants powered with Salicylic Acid Serum, Vitamin C Serum & Hyaluronic Acid Serum.

With the power of these serums infused inside the facewash, it replaces the need for a separate serum application, without compromising on the benefits and saving time, money and effort. This groundbreaking formula promises a multifaceted approach to skincare, offering consumers a comprehensive solution for their diverse needs. The entire range is dermatologically tested and paraben-free.

Enriched with a new, improved, and unique formula, the range provides 3 categories tailored to different skin needs, addressing specific skincare concerns. The Acne Defense range for oily & acne prone skin is powered with Salicylic Acid Serum and features four distinctive offerings infused with Neem, Turmeric, Tuli, and Orange peel, effectively catering to diverse skin concerns within the realm of acne defense.

Vitamin C Serum infused Bright Glow range focuses on all skin types and is created with 3 variants specifically to give more youthful, bright and glowing skin. On the other hand, the Hydra Nourish range, especially formulated for dry skin, is enriched with Hyaluronic acid serum that works to prevent premature ageing by fortifying the skin barrier function, providing overall hydration, and reducing dullness. This innovative facewash leads the new era in skincare, promising a balanced fusion of science-backed ingredients for a radiant and healthy skin experience.

Speaking on the launch of the new range, Vikas Gupta Group CEO, VLCC said, "Our commitment to innovation is evident in the groundbreaking range we have recently launched, which aims to simplify skincare routines and redefine the way individuals perceive and practice skincare. Unlike traditional facewashes, this serum facewash goes beyond mere cleansing - it plays a multifaceted role in enhancing your skin's health and radiance by seamlessly combining the benefits of a cleanser and powerful serum. With this launch, we are committed to make effective skincare an indulgent and holistic experience, empowering individuals to look and feel their best."

Puneet Gulati CMO, VLCC further added, "In line with the evolving consumer needs, we have integrated our scientific approach to skincare in this powerful new innovation from the house of VLCC - a range of serum facewashes which integrate the best of our knowledge about deep cleansing products and the latest in facial care science. The range works across a spectrum of needs - acne, brightening, hydration and gives ample choice to the consumer to suit the right facewash for her needs. A significant new addition is the AM-PM combo pack which encourages consumers to follow a day and night cleansing routine which is extremely beneficial for effective results."

VLCC with this first-of-its-kind launch brings a unique AM-PM combo package, the box will contain two different facewash's that will take care of both, morning and night skin care needs. With the AM-PM combo package, VLCC transcends the conventional one-size-fits-all approach to skincare. Consumers can now enjoy the advantages of 24-hour skincare in a single, convenient box. VLCC Serum Facewash is available in two package type, Single Use Pack and AM-PM Combo Pack, priced starting at INR 99 and INR 249 respectively. The products can be bought from the VLCC Personal Care website (www.vlccpersonalcare.com) and leading cosmetics and general retail stores as well as modern trade retail chains across the country.

