Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Knowlarity, one of Asia's foremost Cloud Business Communication providers, excels at meeting the communication challenges of the ever-evolving businesses and customer expectations.

Through its offerings in Voice, Video, Messaging, AI-Enabled Speech Analytics & ChatBots/VoiceBots, Knowlarity aids businesses in streamlining business communication. The company is continuously evolving its smart solutions to help businesses solve some of the most complex communication challenges in an easy manner.

VOIZ is a marketplace for customer experience powered by the entry-level, white-collared freelance workforce. At VOIZ customers can set up their own remote contact centre in 48 hours and directly engage with more than 100K high-quality multi channel customer support agents on the marketplace.

VOIZ provides a secure byte-sized, long term, one time or even BAU based flexible engagement model. SMB and Enterprise can now run their contact centre operations either as a DIY or subcontract as managed services to one of VOIZ 100+ curated contact centres and also leveraging the 100K CX freelancer all in the VOIZ marketplace ecosystem.

Knowlarity has partnered with VOIZ, the online marketplace for customer support & telesales provider to aid businesses to accelerate their voice operations on a scalable platform. The partnership will enable businesses to redefine their customer/tech/product support, telesales, telemarketing, recruitment & processing transactions. The cloud business communication solutions will streamline the customer engagement process on every communication channel via a single platform that is integrated with all leading CRMs. As today's customers tend to communicate with businesses on the preferred or existing channel of communication which is already available at their fingertips.

Businesses from every industry vertical will be able to scale up, set up and run their fully operational remote contact center with VOIZ in less than 48 hours while reducing their expenses by 30% without infusing CapEx with a pay-as-you-go model and increase remote workforce productivity through real-time performance analytics dashboard by extracting actionable customers insights.

The partnership brings in deployment of pre- integrated cloud-based voice & AI solutions for businesses can easily manage teams across pan India from a single location on a secured, reliable & robust communication platform for product sales & order booking, quality lead conversion, upselling & cross-selling, feedbacks & surveys, client demos, on-boarding and much more frictionlessly.

"With Work from Anywhere becoming the new norm, there are human resources which otherwise were not available earlier are now in the market on VOIZ, which can be leveraged by organizations to relook at their CX Delivery Models. With the Knowlarity Tech suite and VOIZ's marketplace and productivity tools, an On-Demand CX Delivery Model is a reality," said Jaideep Kumar, Chief Knowlarity.

"It is important to note that the solution comes inbuilt for the customers to engage directly with an on-demand freelancer's human asset for bite-sized to BAU calling which makes up about 50% of all customer interactions in the real world for both Enterprises and SMB's customer bases'', said Vineet, CBO of VOIZ.

