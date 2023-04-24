Voyage Hotels and Resorts- A growing industry to serve the best the journey of new feathers!

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI/PNN): Voyage Hotels and Resorts is a well established Hospitality Consultancy firm in India, known for its exceptional services since its inception in 2015. Over the years, the company has been actively involved in various projects, delivering its finest services to its clients.

With a diverse range of projects, Voyage Hotels and Resorts has successfully worked on multiple ventures such as Voyage Hotel New Orchid and Voyage Denzong Shangrila in Gangtok, Voyage The Aryan Regency & Voyage Dream Villa in Pelling, Voyage Milestone Hotel and Banquet in Siliguri.

Also Read | UP Board Result 2023 Date Revealed: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results to Be Announced on This Date At upresults.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

The company has now launched its latest venture, Voyage Palm Grove Suites Inn and Spa, which is a 3-star hotel located in Majitar on the way to the beautiful hills of Sikkim. The hotel is designed to provide a luxurious and comfortable stay to its guests, with a range of modern amenities, facilities and a multi-cuisine restaurant.

Voyage Palm Grove Suites Inn and Spa, a 3-star hotel by Voyage Hotels and Resorts, is located in Majitar which is located just 30 minutes away from Gangtok. Majitar being situated in the prime location between Siliguri and Sikkim, Voyage hotels and resorts has introduced Chai Nashta by Voyage, as a perfect stoppage to dive in the delicacies of vegetarian food.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) To Launch Soon; Company Plans To Expand Its Offline Footprint in India.

It is an outlet which offers premium vegetarian food to travelers. Travelers from Siliguri to Sikkim and vice versa experience a lack in food restaurants which has now been taken care of by Voyage Hotels and Resorts. A premium outlet that not only serves food to their travelers but also an amazing experience and mesmerizing view of the hills.

The hotel has been highly recommended by guests, with a 100 per cent satisfaction and recommendation rate, and has been awarded a rating of 4.4 out of 5. Voyage Palm Grove offers a variety of rooms, including Executive rooms, pool view rooms, non-pool view rooms, suite rooms, and service apartments, all at affordable prices.

A new destination in the hills with a pool, banquet, and luxury suitable for pool parties, get-togethers, weddings and staycations, and/or a day outing, Palm Groves is the perfect destination.

Voyage Hotels and Resorts, has been providing exceptional hospitality services, and now they introduce Palm Grove Suites Inn and Spa, which offers guests basic amenities like room service and dry cleaning services, smoking rooms, and Wi-Fi access. The hotel also provides paid airport transfers and pick-up and drop services.

Besides being designed in a modern interior concept, Voyage Palm Grove features an array of luxury amenities in each of its 25 well-appointed air-conditioned rooms. The restrooms are supplied with premium toiletries to give its guests a wholesome experience. The property is top notch when it comes to facilities and offers a grand view of the surrounding hills. Being one of its kind, Voyage Palm Grove has a large swimming pool that is easily accessible and caters to all its guests amidst the beautiful sky covering the mountain caps.

The hotel's restaurant serves mouth-watering Indian, Bengali, South Indian, and Chinese cuisine and has been rated the best in East Sikkim. The hotel's bar services provide a perfect place to unwind after a long day of travel. Safety and security are not an issue at Voyage Palm Grove, as the hotel has installed CCTVs and fire extinguishers in all rooms and common areas. The Hotel consists of CHRYSANTHEMUM, a Multi-utility Hall which has a capacity of 300 people, perfect for business meetings or conferences.

With a recommendation rate of 100 per cent, Voyage Palm Grove Suites Inn and Spa is an ideal choice for travelers looking for a comfortable and convenient stay. Voyage Hotels and Resorts commitment to providing the choicest facilities and services makes Voyage Palm Grove stand out as a premium hospitality provider in East Sikkim.

Voyage Hotels and Resorts has come up with another property in the snow-filled area of Zuluk- Voyage Glenz. This is an upcoming property with a similar aim by Voyage Hotels and Resorts to provide its customers with the best. Voyage Glenz is a property that contains 45 spacious rooms with each room ready to serve its halters with a comfortable and luxurious stay experience. The hotel resides only 20 minutes drive from Zuluk.

Situated at the quaint little hamlet of Sikkim, Zuluk is enveloped in thick layers of snow and fog for a major part of the year. Zuluk has always been a vital location since ancient times because it lies on the Old Silk Route, making it historically and culturally rich.

Zuluk in East Sikkim is a region that is known for its snow-filled roads and beauty of it. Voyage Glenz is designed in a way that will make travelers feel comfortable and luxurious inside with a snowy view and the beauty of the hills outside.

Voyage Hotels and Resorts is committed to offering the best services to its clients, ensuring their satisfaction and comfort. The company's expertise in the hospitality industry is reflected in its work, and it has become a renowned name in the industry.

https://www.thevoyagehotels.com/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)