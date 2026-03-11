VPRPL Strengthens Financial Position with Rs 285 Cr Promoter Infusion and Significant Debt Reduction

Jodhpur, (Rajasthan) [India], March 11: Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited(NSE: VPRPL, BSE: 543974 | INE0AE001013)

Background and Financial Update

Over the past nine months, the Company has navigated certain operational and financial challenges

primarily arising from payment cycle realignments, broader liquidity tightening across the

infrastructure sector. These factors were external and cyclical in nature and do not indicate any

structural weakness in the Company's core operations or execution capabilities.

Promoter Support and Capital Infusion

- Promoters infused (Interest Free) approximately ₹285 Crores into the Company, including stake sale proceeds.

- The funds deployed to support liquidity stabilization and project execution.

Deleveraging and Reduction in Fund Based Exposure

- Approximately ₹328 Crores of debt has been repaid.

- Nearly 50% reduction in overall bank borrowings.

- TReDS outstanding reduced from ₹345 Crores to ₹17 Crores.

- Significant strengthening of balance sheet and working capital discipline.

Banking Facilities Position

Working Capital (OD) - Fund Based

- Sanctioned: ₹200.00 Cr

- Outstanding: ₹198.00 Cr

- Lender: Consortium led by BOB

- Purpose: EPC Working Capital

Term Loan - Fund Based

- Sanctioned: ₹191.71 Cr

- Outstanding: ₹108.06 Cr

- Lender: Various Banks

- Purpose: Equipment & Project Finance

TReDS (PBD) - Fund Based

- Sanctioned: ₹345.00 Cr

- Outstanding: ₹17.00 Cr

- Lender: Banks

- Purpose: Bill Discounting

Total Fund Based

- Sanctioned: ₹736.71 Cr

- Outstanding: ₹323.06 Cr

BG / LC Limits - Non-Fund Based

- Sanctioned: ₹515.00 Cr

- Outstanding: ₹515.00 Cr

- Lender: Consortium

- Purpose: PBG & FBG

Total FB + NFB Exposure

- Outstanding: ₹838.06 Cr

Sanctioned limits as on March 2025

Unsecured Loans from Promoters

Unsecured Loan (Interest Free)

- Outstanding: ₹285.00 Cr

- Source: Promoters & Promoter Group

- Purpose: Liquidity and Project Funding Support.

Operational Update

- ₹232 Crores inflows received during the last quarter.

- Payment cycles are gradually normalizing.

- Strong order book of approximately ₹4,500+ Crores providing revenue visibility.

Management Comment

The Management confirms that through promoter capital infusion, substantial reduction in fund-based limits, interest-free unsecured loans, and disciplined financial management, the Company has materially strengthened its balance sheet. The liquidity position is stabilizing, and the Company remains committed to transparency, financial prudence, and long-term shareholder value creation.

