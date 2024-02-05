NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5: In a strategic and forward-thinking move, the board of VST Tillers Tractors Limited proudly announces the appointment of Arun Surendra as the new Chairman, effective February 1st, 2024. This significant transition follows the retirement of V.K. Surendra, a stalwart who has steered the Rs 1000 Cr. company as Chairman since 1996. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the VST Group with a turnover of Rs 4000 Cr. is a multifaceted entity encompassing manufacturing, automobile dealerships, an education institute, and financial services.

Arun Surendra, with an illustrious career spanning over 20 years within the VST Group, has been a driving force behind the expansion of the auto and financial services verticals. With an MBA from the Gary Anderson Graduate School of Management at the University of California, his visionary leadership is poised to navigate a transformative trajectory for the company. Assuming the mantle from the departing Chairman, V.K. Surendra, and working with Managing Director, V.T. Ravindra, the company is well-positioned to harness cutting-edge technologies, steering India's agricultural industry towards a progressive future.

"Embracing a rich legacy, our company is a living testament to lasting excellence. With Arun at the helm, a torchbearer of our cherished tradition, his visionary leadership promises to spark excitement. I am confident that the organisation rests securely in the capable hands of the next generation," states V.K. Surendra as he passes the baton forward.

"Taking on this role is truly an honour, and I'm excited to lead with unwavering dedication. Together with our remarkable team, I'm committed to crafting a legacy that not only moulds the future of our industry but also leaves a positive footprint on a global scale. We're dedicated to ensuring prosperity spans generations, offering benefits to both our dedicated team members and valued shareholders," says Arun Surendra.

VST Tillers Tractors Limited (VTTL) is India's leading farm equipment manufacturer. VTTL was established in the year 1967 by the VST Group of companies. With a legacy of more than 57 years, VTTL continues to drive farm mechanisation and empowerment of Indian farmers. The organization is the largest Indian manufacturer of tillers and a pioneer of 4WD compact tractors. Amongst the leading producers of the other categories of tractors, engines, transmissions, power reapers, and precision components. VTTL also exports products to European, Asian, and African markets.

For more details, please visit www.vsttractors.com and vst-international.com.

