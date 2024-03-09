VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 9: The W.i.S.H. Girls have not only taken the music scene by storm with their infectious "Lazeez" moves but have also ventured into the world of radio, spreading their vibrant energy wherever they go! Recently, the talented quartet were spotted alongside Mumbai ki Rani, RJ Malishka, creating memorable moments at her radio station. Their dynamic presence outside the Red FM office left fans buzzing with excitement, sparking wild speculation about what surprises they have in store.

But their radio tour didn't stop there! Embarking on a "Mumbai Darshan," the girls graced several prominent radio stations in the city, enchanting listeners with their sassy music and engaging personalities. From lively chats with RJs like Archana at Radio City to spontaneous dance sessions with Karam at Fever FM, each stop on their journey was a delightful treat for fans. Their acoustic performance at Ishq FM with Shourya and engaging banter with Pari at Radio Nasha added an extra layer of dewangi, charm, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their next move.

The Spice girls, adorned in their flamboyant outfits, left fans guessing "Agla Station, which station?" as they captivated audiences with their electrifying presence. And their performance at a pre-launch party in Mumbai was nothing short of magical, drawing admiration from influential celebrities and tastemakers like Rani KoHeNuR (Sushant Divgikar) who applauded the resurgence of girl power in the music scene. Brace yourselves, because the W.i.S.H. Girls are here to stay, igniting excitement wherever they go!

