Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Water technology major Va Tech Wabag on Saturday reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2,557 crores in the financial year ended March as compared to Rs 2,781 crores in FY19.

The net profit in FY20 too fell marginally to Rs 84 crores from Rs 89 crores in FY19 but before tax rose to Rs 132 crores from Rs 110 crores. The Indian multinational said its order book including framework contracts stood at Rs 11,000 crores as in March-end.

Also Read | Driver Who Ran Over ACP Traffic Sanket Kaushil Near Delhi's Rajokri on July 25, Detained: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 1, 2020.

The company's fourth quarter consolidated revenue grew from Rs 785 crores from Rs 679 crores despite the slowdown due to Covid-19 pandemic towards the end of financial year.

Managing Director Rajiv Mittal said in line with a strategy to improve focus on executive and cash management, the company returned to positive operating cash flow this year -- both at a group and standalone level.

Also Read | National Mustard Day 2020 (US): From Using it as Saute Oil to Salad Dressings, Here Are Seven Ways to Consume Mustard in Dishes.

"This resulted in a reduction of Rs 250 crores in our net debt year-on-year," he said in a statement.

Wabag is currently involved in more than 65 operations and maintenance contracts globally. The has a workforce of over 1,600 and offices in more than 20 countries. Since 1995, Wabag has completed over 900 water and wastewater plants worldwide. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)