National Mustard Day 2020 will be celebrated on August 1. Every year this event is observed on the first Saturday of August in the United States of America to spread the knowledge about the use of this versatile condiment. Mustard Day was founded on a whim by Jill Sengstock in 1988, before changing hands to the National Mustard Museum in 1991. Usually, every year on this day, people visit the National Mustard Museum which is located at Middleton, WI, USA. However, this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the celebration from the museum will be virtual. Meanwhile, on the occasion of National Mustard Day 2020 (US), LatestLY brings you seven ways to use mustard seeds for your favourite dish. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Mustard Seeds to Lose Weight.

The flavours and colour of mustard seeds vary depending on their type. For example, white or yellow mustard comes from a plant known as Sinapis hirta. Brown or Indian mustard comes from Brassica juncea plant. Black mustard belongs to Brassica nigra. The mustard seed can be used as whole, ground, cracked or as oil for cooking. Here's a look at different ways in which you can use these seeds. Mustard Oil Health Benefits: From Healthy Heart to Strong Immune System, Here Are Five Reasons to Have ‘Sarson ka Tel’

7 Ways to Use Mustard Seeds For Cooking

1. Mustard can be used as the sauté oil for your main course recipes. This helps enhance the taste of the food.

2. This condiment can be handy in preparing homemade mayonnaise.

3. Mustard vinaigrette can be used as a dressing on salads like coleslaw. In order to make a rich mustard dressing without much oil, bake it first.

4. Mustard can be used for roasting as it can help create a beautiful crust for a leg of lamb or turkey breast.

5. The mustard crust can be brushed on salmon fillets before broiling for a delicious flavour.

6. You can blend mustard with butter and lemon for an awesome topping for toasts.

7. Mustard condiments can serve as the best sauce for poached eggs.

On National Mustard Day 2020, you can come up with a creative recipe of your own with these condiments. You can learn new innovative dishes by following the virtual celebration from National Mustard Museum through their Facebook live event.

