Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Wavar, one of India's fastest-growing Integrated Pest Management (IPM) companies, has entered into a strategic partnership with Samunnati, India's largest agri-value chain enabler, to strengthen Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) while driving large-scale adoption of IPM practices across the country.

Through this collaboration, Wavar's differentiated and high-demand portfolio of IPM-based products will be integrated into Samunnati's extensive network of 30,000+ FPOs, FPCs, and CBBOs. The partnership is designed to address two critical gaps in the agricultural ecosystem: strengthening the business models of FPOs/FPCs with sustainable, high-value offerings, and accelerating awareness and adoption of IPM to help farmers cut cultivation costs, improve crop quality, and increase profitability.

Speaking on the partnership, Joy Chakraborty, Co-founder & Director of Wavar, said:"FPOs and FPCs are the backbone of India's rural economy, but many struggle to go beyond market linkage activities. By combining Samunnati's capital and reach with Wavar's IPM technologies, we are empowering these organizations to expand capacity, deepen farmer engagement, and deliver real profitability to their members. Farmers adopting IPM can reduce pesticide dependence by up to 50%, improve yields, and produce low-residue crops that meet both domestic and global demand for healthier food."

The partnership currently covers Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, and is actively working with 600+ FPOs/FPCs. The goal is to expand to 1,500+ FPOs/FPCs in the near future, benefiting farmers, NGOs, and grassroots groups across Samunnati's ecosystem. Farmers will also gain access to input financing, improved market linkages, and capacity-building programs, enabling them to sustainably transition toward natural farming practices.

"At Samunnati, our mission has always been to unlock the potential of smallholder farmers by strengthening Farmer Collectives. This partnership with Wavar allows us to bring affordable, practical technologies like IPM into the hands of farmers, while also providing them with credit, training, and market opportunities. Together, we are building stronger farmer institutions and enabling a more resilient, profitable, and sustainable agricultural ecosystem," said Spokesperson in Samunnati.

This collaboration also aligns with Wavar's larger vision of building a cleaner food value chain. Through its consumer brand Chataka Tales, Wavar is creating direct channels for low-residue, authentic food products -- ensuring that farmers benefit from better prices while consumers gain access to healthier, chemical-free food.

With Wavar's innovation in pest management and Samunnati's unparalleled farmer network and financial expertise, this partnership marks a significant step towards making farmer profitability and climate-smart agriculture both scalable and sustainable. Wavar also acknowledged the visionary leadership of Mr. Anil Kumar SG, Founder & CEO of Samunnati, for creating one of the country's strongest ecosystems of FPOs and FPCs, and for his pioneering work in strengthening India's agricultural value chain.

