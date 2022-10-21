Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): WBR Corp, one of the reputed branding companies in Asia, has recently organized the 6th Edition of their Signature event named "Iconic Achievers' Award". "Iconic Achievers Awards" is organized every year to recognize the topmost Iconic personalities for their contribution to their respective sectors, social work and COVID relief efforts. The ceremony provides a unique networking opportunity between celebrities and corporates.

The spectacular Iconic Achievers Award Ceremony was organized on October 15, 2022, at Holiday Inn hotel in Mumbai. The ceremony was graced by Sandeep Patil (Former Cricketer). The awardees included leading celebrities, personalities, industry leaders and brands from various sectors like Entertainment, Sports, Media, Social Work, Hospitality, Music, Literature, Education, Technology, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Wellness, Beauty, Real Estate etc. were honored for their outstanding contribution for accelerating the growth of the country in these exceptionally tough times when the country and the entire world is coming out of the Pandemic. The sponsors and partners for this event were Apex Insurance Consultant Ltd., Celeb Beauty Secret, Totkaa and Brands Connect.

Team APEX is proud to be recognized as a business that has made the most significant impact in securing the professional and personal fortune of the medical community and the society. More than One Lac satisfied medical professionals is a Celebration of the company's positive impact that they are the Best in crisis management Business recognition. Being a risk manager for the medical fraternity means being innovative, agile, and willing to embrace change. That's why APEX created a platform of passionate and idea-driven experts from the legal to the medico-legal community. The winners of this prestigious award included:

Leslee Lewis (Music Composer), Rajpal Yadav (Actor), Priya Malik (Actor & Poet), Ajay Chopra (Chef ), Shravan Shah(Miss Malini Entertainment & Content Head), Mini Mathur (Actor / Anchor), Adah Sharma (Actor), Ankita Lokhande Jain(Actor), Darshan Kumaar (Actor), Vikas Kumar (Actor), Varun Badola (Actor), Yesha Rughani (Actor), Inaamulhaq (Actor), Shakti Arora (Actor), Kanwar Dhillon (Actor), RJ Anmol (RJ ), Chhavi Mittal (Actor), Ahsaas Channa (Actor), Smile Foundation (NGO), Pooja Gor (Actor), Poonam Soni (Jewellery Designer) Vijay Ganguly (Choreographer), Parvaaz (Music Band), Manav Manglani (Media), Kavya Jones(Singer).

Other key awardees include names like Naarad PR and Image Strategists (Siddhant Gill & Vedant Gill), Dr Rishi Sharma (Director - Candrol Cancer of Oncology), Same Day Shifting (United Art Logistics India Pvt. Ltd.), Rajesh P Ayyathan (REDBOTS Advertising), Pramaan Photography, Crypque Private Limited, Dr Hiran Das Mahar, Rajeeb Lochan Panda (Infinite Love Academy), Tantalum Academy Pvt. Ltd., FirstMeridian Business Services Limited, Nikhil Srivastav, Thrinadh Palanati (Celebrity Wings), Ajeet Joshi, Geet Parag Patani, D.K Soni, JustVerified (Credence Redefined Services Private Limited), Kalaa Dental Care, Anjali Singh etc.

"WBR Corp is continuously working towards creating unique branding platforms and strategies for organizations and professionals across the globe. Our customized branding solutions result in improvement in the visibility and popularity of our winners. It also positively impacts the overall quality of products and services they offer as they have a reputation to live up to, effectively enabling them at rise to match the international standards," said S Gupta, Director of WBR Corp.

