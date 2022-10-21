Delhi, October 21: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a minor girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area. The accused was arrested on Wednesday, as per the report by The Tribune. Reportedly, the incident took place in September.

As per the reports, the matter came to light after the minor shared her ordeal with her mother recently. Following this, the mother of the victim approached the Wazirabad police. Acting on the complaint, the cops lodged an FIR against the accused. A case was registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act. UP Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by Cleric Inside Mosque in Bijnor; Case Registered.

As per the reports, the accused and the minor’s family share the same house which is separated by rooms. The accused had also threatened the minor with dire consequences if she spoke about the matter to anyone. Rajasthan Shocker: Eight Youths Gang-Rape Minor in Alwar; Film Act and Make Video Viral.

In a similar incident, a 41-year-old man from Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly raping the 12-year-old daughter of his neighbour. The incident occurred recently when the girl was playing outside her house. The accused wooed her under some pretext to his house and raped her, a police official said. A complaint was filed after the girl experienced pains in her abdomen and confided in her mother, he said. The accused was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

