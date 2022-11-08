London [UK], November 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): WBR Corp, a leading brand consulting company in Asia and Europe organized Indo-UK Global Business Conclave & Excellence Awards 2022 in London recently at The House of Lords.

This ceremony was organized with an aim to recognize the efforts made by organizations, entrepreneurs, professionals, Leaders from the Real Estate, Education, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Textile, Jewellery etc. The main motive of the event was to promote start-up & MSME in India.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Foundation Diwas 2022 Wishes: Share Uttarakhand Day WhatsApp Messages, Images and State Foundation Day Greetings With Your Family and Friends.

WBR Corp Indo-UK Global Business Excellence Awards is a platform to recognize varied organizations and professionals from all over India on the basis of their product & service quality, pricing, marketing strategies and leadership position in the industry/market segment/geography, dedication to customer satisfaction, entrepreneur initiatives, exemplary business practices, business growth etc.

The ceremony wasmeant to appreciate the contribution of organizations and business leaders who are the true inspiration of the future generation. The winners of the event were decided on comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted over the period of last six months. The winners were felicitated by celebrity guest Ms. Mughda Godhse, Bollywood actor and model.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide in Koppal Fearing Arrest Over Incident of Communal Clash.

"Continuing growth in different sectors requires excellent performance by new entreprenuers and expansion of existing businesses," said Rt. Hon The Lord Navnit Dholakia on the occasion, who was the host of the gala dinner organized at the House of Lords. The event was also graced by MP Ms. Ruth Margaret Cadbury who has also been a Shadow Minister for International Trade since 2021 and Dinesh Dhamija, renowned businessman and Politian.

Indo-UK Global Business Awards 2022 were conferred to:

Saami Tradestar Logistics Limited - Best Third-Party Logistics Provider Company in India

Mission Foundation Movement - Best NGO for Skill Development & Employability Enhancing Skills

Ar. Mahesh Nampurkar - Most Creative Architect of Europe & Asia

Dr Venugopal Rao Veeramaneni- Eminent Educationist of the Year in Field of Vastu Sciences

Anand Chordia - Sustainability Champion of the Year

ISBM University - Best University for Pharmaceutical Studies

Rajeeb Lochan Panda - Best Emerging Reiki Grandmaster & Metaphysical Naturalist of the Year

Dr Dipak Suresh Harke - Meditation Trainer of the Year

KM Animal Health Care - Most Promising Distributors of Animal Health Care Products in India

TAE SIN I&T CO. (Progressive Golden Bangla Group) - Leading Garments Accessories Machinery Suppliers of the Year (Bangladesh)

Global Rare Metal Trader - Most Promising Consultant for Rare Metals

Dr Bipin Sule - Leading Management & Professional Education Strategist of the Year

Pingaksho Technologies INC - Most Promising Technology Consulting Services Company of the Year

Dr Rishi Sharma, Director, Candrol Centre of Oncology - India's Most Eminent Immunotherapy Cancer Physician

Satyarth Enterprises - Pioneers in Home Made Manufacturing Business in India

Skoodos by Spherion Solution Pvt. Ltd. - Best Emerging School Search Engine of the Year

Ayurveda Yogashram Remedies Private Limited - Most Promising Ayurveda & Yoga Centre of the Year

Maat Pitah Gowdham Mahatirath - World's First and only Maat - Pitah Mandir

NER School of Excellence - Most Promising School for Innovative Teaching Learning Practices and Holistic Development

CMR Textiles and Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. - Most Trusted Brand of the Year (Textiles & Jewellery Sector)

Mohanan Kuttappan Chirangaraparambil - Most Promising Philanthropist of the Year

United Art Logistics India Private Limited -Most Trusted Brand of the Year (Fine Art & High-End Furniture Packing & Transport)

CITA - Most Promising Aviation Training & Skill Enhancement Academy of the Year

Balaga Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Best Emerging Building Construction and Import-Export Company of the Year

BioGreen Remedies Pvt. Ltd. - Most Promising Pharmaceutical Company Promoting Holistic Wellness

Chaitanya Group - Most Promising Group of Institutions for Professional Courses

"Platforms like Indo-UK Global Business Conclave and Awards result in improvement in the visibility and popularity of the participants and provides excellent networking opportunity. It also positively impacts the overall quality of products and services, the awardees offer to their clients as they have a reputation to live up to, effectively enabling them at rise to match the international standards," said S Gupta, director of WBR Corp.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)