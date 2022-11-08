Uttarakhand, earlier known as Uttaranchal, was formed on November 9, 2000, after a long struggle of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal. It was renamed Uttarakhand in the year 2007. Uttarakhand is a famous tourist destination and is rich in natural resources including dense forests, snow-covered mountains, rivers with clean water and glaciers. It is also famous for the Char Dham yatra of Kedarnath, Gangotri, Badrinath and Yamnotri. Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, is also known for its Bazaar, monastery and scenic beauty. The scenic beauty can also be seen in places like Lansdowne and Rishikesh. As you celebrate Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a few Uttarakhand Day wishes and messages that you can download and share with your family and friends as Uttarakhand Diwas HD images and wallpapers and State Foundation day greetings. Uttarakhand Day 2022 Dishes: From Arsa to Chainsoo, 5 Authentic Recipes From Garhwali Cuisine To Enjoy on Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas.

Uttarakhand has been derived from a Sanskrit dialect which means northern city. It was named so as it was formed after joining a few districts of the Northwestern part of Uttar Pradesh and some portion of the Himalayan mountain range. Because of its Char Dham destinations, it is also known as the Land of Gods. Celebrating the formation of the state of the Land of Gods, here are Uttarakhand Day 2022 wishes and messages that you can download and share with your family and friends as Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas HD images and wallpapers and State Foundation day greetings.

Happy Uttarakhand Foundation Diwas 2022 Wishes

Uttarakhand Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You All a Very Happy Uttarakhand Day. Let Us Rise and Shine. Happy Uttarakhand Day 2022!

Uttarakhand Diwas 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom in Mind, Strength in Words, Pureness in Our Blood, Pride in Our Souls, Zeal in Our Hearts. Let’s Salute the Spirit of Uttarakhand. Happy Uttarakhand Day!

Happy Uttarakhand Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas 2022

Happy Uttarakhand Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Uttarakhand Diwas 2022 Ke Awsar Par Dher Saari Shubhkamnayein

Uttarakhand Diwas 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate This Great Day With Great Pride. Happy Uttarakhand Day 2022!

The main objective of forming the state was to focus on the challenges faced by people living in the hilly region. It was a result of the State Reorganisation Act 2000. After several years of struggle of Uttarkhand Kranti Dal, the independent state of Uttarakhand was finally formed in 2000 as the 27th state of India. Wishing everyone a Happy Uttarakhand Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2022 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).