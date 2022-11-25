Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI/PNN): The wedding season in India has arrived, and Wedsy has taken the initiative to streamline the planning.

The startup allows clients to plan their entire wedding online.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak-Led UK Government Amends Online Safety Bill, People Sharing Deepfakes To Be Put Behind Bars.

Having tie-ups with 150+ venues and vendors, Wedsy saves its clients from the hassles of offline planning. From decor and catering to gifts and make-up, a single platform caters to all aspects related to a big-fat Indian wedding.

Wedsy is bootstrapped by Rohaan Saleem, a 28-year-old entrepreneur. Despite his young age, he already possesses over 15 years of experience working in the wedding planning space.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia's Name Not in CBI Charge Sheet, Entire Case Fake, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

His family worked in the same business, which made him understand the sector well and motivated him to start his own venture from scratch. Rohaan has witnessed 3,000 - 4,000 clients being catered to in his lifetime, giving him valuable insights into the sector.

The primary intention behind setting up Wedsy was to make wedding planning easier for the families involved. Growing up, Rohaan often witnessed families struggle to manage multiple vendors and service providers at every stage.

From finding suitable vendors to comparing multiple quotes, Indian families spend substantial time and money getting their children married. He resolves this issue by allowing his clients to make all necessary bookings and arrangements without leaving a single digital platform using Wedsy.

Wedsy understands that a major chunk of wedding expenses go into finalizing the decor. Considering this, the platform helps Indian families cut down up to 40% of their decor expenses while making wedding planning easier. Instead of meeting different vendors and struggling to estimate the right price for every decor element, Wedsy allows its clients to shop different decor items at fixed prices from its platform.

By listing different decor elements at fixed prices, Wedsy has created a setup similar to an online supermarket for wedding decor. This allows the clients to browse through multiple options and buy the decor items that best suit their needs and preferences. Wedsy has divided the decor options into multiple categories, such as Stage, Entrance, Mandap, Name Board, Photo Booth, and Pathway.

Like decor, Wedsy allows its clients to plan, browse, and purchase multiple items and services with a few simple clicks. The initiative intends to bridge the gap between online planning and offline execution. Over time, Wedsy intends to expand further and add more features to the platform to make online wedding planning easier. Starting as a one-man show with Rohaan at the helm of affairs, the startup has managed to generate a revenue of Rs 1.5 Cr+/year.

Wedsy is bootstrapped with no external investor and has now grown to a 10+ member team in a year. The venture aims to facilitate 1000+ weddings a month. Having tie-ups with 150+ venues and vendors across the city of Bangalore, the Wedsy team strives to make weddings hassle-free. Moreover, the company is rigorously working on implementing new tools to streamline the planning and booking process for its clients.

Starting out in Bangalore, Wedsy is now set to expand to multiple cities across India with a platform that bridges the gap between online planning and offline execution.

Rohaan Saleem, the founder of Wedsy, believes that the initiative will help revolutionize a highly unorganized sector in the country.

He says, "No one in the world takes their weddings as seriously as Indians do. We consider marriage to be an auspicious event and leave no stone unturned to make it a grand show! Despite such grandeur, the wedding sector in India has always been unorganized. Wedsy is an attempt to bring holistic wedding planning to people's fingertips and allow them to make budget-friendly choices. We want to eradicate the myth that fancy weddings require deeper pockets and aim on cutting down the expenses by at least 40-45 per cent for the same requirements. We aim at guiding Indian families every step of the way as they prepare for the biggest day of their lives!"

To learn more about Wedsy and explore its offerings, click here.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)