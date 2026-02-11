New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the DDA regarding a petition by the Shahi Idgah Management Committee. The committee stated that the matter is pending before the Waqf Tribunal, yet DDA was proceeding with the board on the land.

The Committee prayed to the High Court to prevent the DDA from installing a board on the land. Justice Jasmeet Singh issued a notice to DDA and sought a response to the petition. The counsel for DDA opposed the petition, stating that it is not maintainable.

Also Read | PMLA Court Declares Amira Foods Promoters Karan Chanana and Anita Daing Fugitive Economic Offenders in INR 1,201 Crore Bank Fraud Case.

The next date is August 12 alongwith other connected matters.

Shahi Idgah Management Committee has moved a petition through advocate Imran Ahmed. He said the bench has directed that the status quo be maintained until the next hearing date.

Also Read | Hardeep Singh Puri Says He 'Met Epstein 3-4 Times in 8 Years' As He Rubbishes Rahul Gandhi's Charge Linking Him to Epstein Files (Watch Video).

Senior advocate Sanjoy Ghosh alongwith Imran Ahmed, appeared for the committee. Haji Salman Qureshi, secretary of the management committee, was also present during the hearing.

It was submitted that the land dispute is pending before the Waqf tribunal, despite the DDA installing a board at the Idgah and in the surrounding land. Earlier, a statue of Rani Lakshmi Bai was also installed there.

It was also submitted that two suits are pending in respect of the subject property before the Waqf Tribunal; however, in the absence of the notification under section 83 of the UMEED Act, the suits are not progressing. The tribunal is not working.

Therefore, in light of the judgment of 15.09.2025 passed by the Supreme Court and the order of 01.05.2025 passed by this Hon'ble Court, the act of the Respondent is arbitrary and illegal.

The petitioner committee has sought a direction to DDA not to install or fix any board or any act of a similar nature or any such acts contrary to the Judgment of 15.09.25 by the Supreme Court in/ at any part of the Waqf property comprising Shahi Idgah and appurtenant land, including Idgah Park, situated at Motia Khan, Sadar Bazar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)