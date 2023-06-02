BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: A high-level delegation of university, school and training sector representatives are on an education mission to showcase the wide range of opportunities in Western Australia to prospective students in Bangladesh, India, and Bhutan. This week they will visit India to promote the benefits of studying in Western Australia and profile the Government's accommodation subsidy and scholarship programs. These programs include the Premier's University Scholarships and the Western Australia Certificate of Education Bursary, in addition to the scholarships available through each university. The visit also provides the opportunity for partnership agreements to be signed between the Western Australian universities and universities in India. During the mission, an official event will be held to recognise the signing of MoUs between:

- Datta Meghe World Academy and WA's Emotional Literacy and Mindfulness Academy (ELMA) teaching kids social and emotional learning tools- The important partnership between Asvara Academy and University of Western Australia (UWA) where UWA is offering 100% tuition costs in perpetuity for 2 students- RP Public Senior Secondary School (RSPC) and the School Curriculum and Standards Authority (SCSA), being the first school in India to deliver for WACE- The Association of Indian Universities and SCSA

Studying the Western Australia curriculum offshore makes it easier for students to apply and undertake higher education studies at one of Western Australia's five universities due to recognised qualifications.

Commenting on the mission, International Education Minister David Templeman said, "International education is central to Western Australia's relationship with the South-Asian region and our global future. Western Australia offers top-ranked education and training institutes, a fantastic lifestyle, and a wealth of employment opportunities, making it the perfect study destination. One of the aims of this mission is to highlight the importance of international education for our mutual economic development. Education is a powerful tool to place in the hands of young people and benefits not only the individual, but the community and their nation."

India has been identified as a growing market for Western Australia, with last year's enrolments the highest number on record.

The impact international students have on Western Australia is far-reaching. From sharing diversity in knowledge and cultural experience to being an important part of our community.

