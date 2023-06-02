New Delhi, Jun 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people of Telangana on the state's formation day on Friday. The skills of its people and the richness of its culture are greatly admired, he said in a tweet. India's youngest state, Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 following a decades-long agitation.

The prime minister said, "On the Formation Day of Telangana, my greetings to the people of this wonderful state. The skills of its people and the richness of its culture are greatly admired. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Telangana." Telangana Formation Day 2023: Top 5 Tourist Attractions in Telangana That Will Mesmerise You.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the 10th Telangana Formation Day on Friday.

"My greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Endowed with forests and wildlife, Telangana is also uniquely blessed with a rich cultural heritage and talented people. This beautiful state is emerging as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. My best wishes for the continued growth and prosperity of Telangana," the President said in a tweet. Telangana Formation Day 2023 Greetings & Wishes: Share These WhatsApp Status, Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS to Commemorate Telangana Day.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao also extended greetings and recalled the struggles and sacrifices made by the people for Telangana Statehood in the six decades-long movement. According to Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy, CM KCR will hoist the national flag at the newly built Telangana Secretariat later in the day to kick off 21 days of celebrations of Telangana State Formation Day to highlight its achievements in the last nine years. (With ANI and PTI inputs)