Singapore, May 20: Whale, a Singapore-based enterprise Artificial Intelligence company, has announced the successful completion of two consecutive funding rounds--Series C1 and Series C2--raising a total of over USD 60 million.

In its May 2025 Series C2 round, Whale brought in new strategic investors, including BOSCH Ventures, MTR Lab, Singtel Innov8, MDI Ventures, and Gentree Fund. This follows the Series C1 round completed in 2023 which had participation from existing investor Temasek and Linear Capital.

Products

AI to See, Hear, Express, and Think

Whale builds AI-native enterprise product solutions designed to help businesses automate operations, accelerate decision-making, and gain deeper customer insight. Its platform integrates advanced AI, IoT, and data infrastructure technologies--offering a secure and scalable foundation for intelligent business transformation.

* SpaceSight - An AI-powered video analytics and audit platform for commercial spaces, enabling businesses to see and understand customer traffic, in-store behavior, and operational performance. To date, SpaceSight has been deployed across over 300,000 stores, helping brands monitor millions of video streams daily and execute more than 200 million audit tasks annually.

* Echo - An enterprise voice intelligence platform that helps businesses hear and analyze conversations with advanced speech recognition, semantic analysis, and sentiment detection. Echo has processed over 40 million minutes of voice data per day, helping enterprises across customer service monitor in-store interactions, and enhance training quality.

* Harbor - A content management cloud for marketing and sales teams to express at scale, featuring AI-generated content, structured asset organization, and automated cross-channel delivery. Harbor-powered content received 800 million daily views in average, driving engagement across digital signage, social media, and localized marketing channels.

* Alivia - A suite of enterprise-level AI agents that think, built for knowledge management, intelligent search, and task orchestration--powered by large language models (LLMs) and vision-language models (VLMs). Processing over 7 million AI requests daily, Alivia empowers teams to build custom agents for audits, content review, compliance, and support -- turning millions of unstructured data points into action.

With over 60 fine-tuned private AI models built specifically for enterprise use, Whale continues to invest heavily in generative AI, IoT infrastructure, and data operations.

Overview

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, Whale supports over 600 enterprise customers across more than 20 countries. Its AI solutions power a diverse range of industries, including fashion, luxury, food and beverage, consumer electronics, retail, healthcare, and automotive.

