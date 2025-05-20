New Delhi, May 20: Google will hold its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2025, on May 20 and May 21. The conference is one of the tech giant’s biggest platforms for sharing updates and future plans with developers and users around the world. This year, the event is expected to feature major announcements about Android 16, the next version of Google’s mobile operating system. Along with that, Google is also likely to introduce new developments in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools and services.

Google’s developer conference will start with a keynote at 10 AM PT on May 20, which is around 10:30 PM IST. The event will be streamed live on Google’s official YouTube channel. This year, Google is likely to reveal updates across its products, including updates about Gemini AI, Android 16, Android XR, and more. The Google I/O 2025 live streaming link is given below, and interested people can watch the event live by clicking on the official link at the scheduled time. Microsoft and Elon Musk’s xAI Collaborate To Introduce Grok 3 in Azure AI Foundry With Free Preview for Limited Period; Check Details.

Google I/O 2025 Keynote Live Streaming Link

Google I/O 2025 Event: What To Expect

In the past, Google used its I/O event to launch Pixel phones and Nest smart home devices, but that no longer seems to be a priority. This year, the focus is expected to be more on software and AI. It will likely be about new Gemini AI features coming to smartphones and other devices, along with upgraded models offering improved performance. There is also hope that Google will share updates on Project Astra.

Google is likely to showcase more features of Android 16 and may introduce new updates as well. Before the I/O event, Google held a pre-event "The Android Show: I/O Edition," where it unveiled Material 3 Expressive, which is an updated design system focused on colour, shape, motion, and layout for engaging user experience. Microsoft Build 2025: Satya Nadella Announces GitHub Copilot Update, Introduces NLWeb and More; Check Details.

Google I/O 2025 is expected to focus on AI, with major announcements likely to be centred around the latest developments in the Gemini AI platform. The company may introduce a new version of the Gemini Ultra model. Additionally, the event could bring updates on Android XR, Google’s mixed reality technology, as well as Wear OS, the operating system designed for smartwatches and other wearable devices.

