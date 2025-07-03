White Marble Buyers, Beware: The Secret No One Tells You Until It's Too Late

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 3: There is a rising concern in the world of architecture, design, and homebuilding that demands urgent attention, a growing malpractice in the marble industry, and the deliberate mislabelling of stones.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 17 Series Launch Expected in September 2025: Check Rumoured Details of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features.

Too often, homeowners and designers are assured they are purchasing premium marble, only to later discover that what was installed is an entirely different, and often inferior, material. What begins as a dream design decision can quickly turn into a frustrating journey marked by dull surfaces, patchy finishes, and disappointing long-term performance, all telltale signs that the stone was not what it was promised to be.

This issue goes beyond isolated incidents. In India, especially, premium-sounding names are frequently misused. Stones are renamed, their origins obscured, and lower-grade substitutes are passed off at luxury prices.

Also Read | Who Is Soham Parekh, Indian Techie Accused of Duping Multiple Companies? What’s His Reaction to Allegations of Moonlighting?.

A striking example is the misuse of the name "Michelangelo." True Michelangelo marble, originally known as Estremoz, comes from Portugal and is known for its elegance and durability. However, many buyers unknowingly receive lookalikes such as Namibian White or other dolomites, which do not deliver the same quality, resilience, or heritage.

The mislabelling of marble not only misleads buyers but also erodes trust in an industry that should be rooted in craftsmanship, authenticity, and material truth. Greater awareness, transparency, and accountability are urgently needed both from sellers and within the design ecosystem to protect buyers and preserve the integrity of great design.

Chapter of Design

www.chapterofdesign.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)