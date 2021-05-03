New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/Oswaal Books): NEET is the first step in the journey of an aspiring medical professional. More and more students are showing interest in this field, after the heroic contributions of medical frontline workers during the pandemic.

But due to an unexpected surge in Coronavirus cases, the government is most likely to postpone the NEET 2021 exam. However, any kind of official confirmation is still awaited.

NEET 2021 is to be held on August 1, 2021, and the application form for the same is still not released. There are high chances that NTA may decide to postpone the NEET 2021 UG exams to September. Covid-19 has also largely impacted the preparation of the students and has prevented them from going to the coaching centers. Students can still ace the exam while preparing from home with the right strategy and attitude.

Here's a guide on how to study at home for a 650 plus score:

1. Study the exam pattern:

Understanding the exam pattern and the marking scheme helps you to create the right strategy to score the maximum in the exam. Mark the important question repeatedly asked in the previous exams and list out the important topics. Stock up on the latest NEET 2021 Question Banks and Solved papers to familiarize yourself with the exam.

2. Choose the right books: Keep Enough Time To Revise

There is an abundance of study materials and books available for cracking the NEET exams. Thus, choosing the right one can be a task in itself. Get your hands on NEET (UG) Solved Papers which contains in depth chapter-wise & topic-wise presentation, which helps you dive deep into the subjects, and has the right exam tools developed by Oswaal Editorial Board to enhance your examination performance.

This book also contains concise revision notes for an exam-oriented preparation, with an additional section called the Mind Map - which provides a single page snapshot of the entire chapter. It also has QR Codes for a quick revision on your mobile phones and tablets.

Here's the recommended link for NEET (UG) Question Banks 2021 With Previous Years Solved Papers: https://bit.ly/3uaeeRZ

3. Make a time - table:

Making a fixed time table, where you divide time for studying and relaxation is a right way to go. Make sure you fix time slots for each subject, while giving more attention to the weaker areas. Don't forget to take some time out for some leisure and fun activities which freshen your mood and enhance your productivity.

4. Practice solving question papers:

Practice solving as many question papers as you can while preparing for the exam, so that you're familiar with the types of questions asked, which can reduce last moment stress and boost your confidence. Oswaal NEET UG Mock Test contains 15 Sample Question Papers of subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and gives a thorough practice to the students. It contains latest typology of questions asked in the examination.

Here's the recommended link for NEET (UG) Mock Test Sample Papers 2021: https://bit.ly/3ucaRJZ

At the end the most important aspect of any preparation is having the determination and willingness to work hard for achieving your dreams. Keep a positive attitude and keep giving your best. Good luck!

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)