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Patna (Bihar) [India], April 14 (ANI): The outgoing Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday chaired the State Cabinet meeting at the Old Secretariat.

Before the Cabinet meeting, the outgoing chief minister also paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary.

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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vinod Narayan Jha informed that a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party will be held from 2 pm onwards and after that there will be an NDA meeting.

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP MLA added, "From 2 pm onwards, a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party will be held, after which there will be an NDA meeting. Our national leaders are coming here."

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Bharatiya Janata Party's National General Secretary (Org) BL Santhosh also arrived in Patna to attend the meeting.

Furthermore, Janta Dal (United) National Working President and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha lauded the political journey of Bihar under outgoing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling it an "emotional moment" for the people of the state.

He asserted that the present government and future administrations will continue to function under Nitish Kumar's guidance.

Speaking to reporters on the political developments in the state, Jha said the transformation of the state under Nitish Kumar had restored pride among its people. "This is an emotional moment for the 140 million people of Bihar. We always say that we felt ashamed to say we are Bihari before Nitish ji's arrival, and after his arrival, Bihar's respect and prestige remained intact," he said.

On Monday, Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi said that a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party will be held at 3 pm today at the party office to elect its leader, with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attending as the central observer.

He added that an NDA meeting will follow at 4 pm in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, where the leader of the Legislature Party will be finalised. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)