New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As winter peaks in various parts of the country, Unicommerce took a deep dive into the fashion category and analysed data from 27.2 million orders processed over November and December of 2022 and compared these with orders for the same category from November and December of 2021. Witnessing new heights during this winter season, here is how the results stack up.

Winters boost online fashion industry growth

The winter season has brought warmth to India's online fashion industry with 16.4% YoY growth in order volumes during November and December 2022 over 2021. The industry growth is attributed to many factors including evolving consumer behaviour and rising adoption of e-commerce in Tier II and Tier III cities.

Category-wise growth; Accessorising gains prominence

According to a recent analysis by Unicommerce, the growing adoption of e-commerce in India has helped the Accessories and Footwear segments report phenomenal growth of 41.2% and 41.7% YoY respectively this winter season over last year. The growth in fashion accessories has been driven by the rising consumer interest in products such as perfumes, watches, belts, hats, jewellery, and hair accessories among others. Boots and sneakers are found to be the popular choices among online shoppers in Footwear. Innerwear is another emerging segment with both men and women shopping online as numbers report a 29.3% YoY growth in the winter season of 2022. Bags & Wallets, although a very small segment of fashion, also reported a strong 24.3% YoY growth during the same period.

The vast array of Apparel; How segments responded during winters

The apparel segment accounts for the majority of e-commerce orders and has seen strong growth of 11.5% YoY in the winter season. Unicommerce further divided this category to gain insights into the categories of apparel fueling this growth:

With northern parts of the country experiencing an acute winter tide, order volumes for Winter Wear recorded a 13% YoY growth during this winter season, the popular products in the segment are sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets, pullovers, and sweaters. While consumers also products such as caps, mufflers, windcheaters, and scarves to name a few. With users focused on their winter needs, demand for items like t-shirts, shirts, tops, and crop tops that fall in the Top Wear category remained flat during the period. The Bottom Wear segment witnessed a 10.4% YoY growth with denim jeans, track pants, and leggings being the favourite items shopped for by consumers.

There is also rising demand for other products in the apparel sector with 28% YoY growth. This includes dresses, jumpsuits, co-ords, and swimwear among other similar products. The young aspirational shoppers of India are buying these products and it's driven by women shoppers.

Talking about the growth of India's fashion industry, Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce said, "The fashion industry has always been one of the most diverse and leading segments of e-commerce. With constant innovation, rising adoption of omnichannel technology by the fashion industry and investments in technology to manage returns, the segment continues to grow well."

Unicommerce is an integrated SaaS platform that has been enabling e-commerce companies, D2C brands, omnichannel retailers, and other online sellers with its supply chain technology. The company works with some of the leading fashion brands in India.

