Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 8 (ANI): Wipro on Tuesday announced plans to set up a digital innovation hub at Dusseldorf in Germany that will serve as its flagship centre in Europe.

The IT major will also collaborate with institutions and universities in the North Rhine-Westphalia state to develop tailored programmes and career opportunities for young graduates in advanced digital skills and technologies.

According to the European Commission, only one out of five companies across the European Union are highly digitalised. In addition, around 60 per cent of large industries and over 90 per cent of small and medium-sized enterprises lag in digital innovation.

Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro, said the company will offer customers in German and EU market the ability to leverage its global scale, technical expertise and strategic investments to digitally transform their enterprises.

"Our digital innovation hub will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology-enabled infrastructure with advanced capabilities, a large pool of experienced digital professionals and a global delivery model to achieve and scale highly integrated capabilities," he said in a statement. (ANI)

