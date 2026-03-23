VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 23: India's honey market is witnessing a significant transformation, driven by rising health awareness, increasing demand for natural sweeteners, and a shift away from refined sugar. Industry estimates suggest that the domestic honey market is poised to surpass INR 4,000 crore by 2027, fueled by growing consumer preference for clean-label, nutrient-rich food products. At the forefront of this evolution is Honeyman Foods Pvt. Ltd., a fast-emerging player redefining how India consumes honey and honey-based products.

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A Sweet Shift Towards Healthier Living

With lifestyle diseases and sugar-related health concerns on the rise, Indian consumers are increasingly adopting honey as a natural alternative. Honey's well-documented benefits--ranging from immunity support to antioxidant properties--have positioned it as a staple in modern wellness-focused households. Capitalizing on this shift, Honeyman has built its brand around 100% pure, raw, and naturally sourced honey, directly procured from Indian beekeepers to ensure quality and authenticity.

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Strong Legacy Meets Unprecedented Scale & Infrastructure

Backed by a legacy of beekeeping and honey production spanning generations, Honeyman combines traditional expertise with modern processing and distribution capabilities. The company sources honey from multiple regions across India, including Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, ensuring a rich variety of flavors and floral origins.

Today, Honeyman is rapidly expanding its offline presence through experiential retail formats such as honey cafes and franchise outlets. Approaching 150 franchise locations, the brand has set an aggressive mission to reach 1,000 stores globally by the end of 2026. To seamlessly support this massive expansion, Honeyman has built a formidable, self-sustaining operational engine. The company operates its own state-of-the-art factory for in-house production and is powered by a robust workforce of over 100 direct and indirect staff. This end-to-end ecosystem includes dedicated, in-house teams for franchise development, AI-driven marketing, daily operations, comprehensive support, and specialized interior design. Additionally, its franchise-driven model is attracting entrepreneurs looking to tap into the fast-growing health food segment.

Beyond Honey: Building the "World of Honeyman" Ecosystem

Unlike conventional brands that focus solely on packaged honey, Honeyman has expanded into a diverse portfolio of honey-infused products. As part of the broader "World of Honeyman" ecosystem, which features verticals like Melifera beauty products and the Little Bee youth brand, the company offers a wide range including:

- Raw, organic, and single-origin honey varieties

- Honey-based spreads, sauces, and beverages

- Honey-based ice creams (a premium, refined-sugar-free dessert alternative)

- Ayurvedic wellness products and nutraceuticals

- Honey-infused personal care solutions

This diversified approach reflects the brand's larger vision: replacing refined sugar with honey across food categories.

Driving India's Honey Revolution Globally

As India's natural food movement gains momentum, Honeyman is playing a key role in shaping consumer perception around honey--not just as a sweetener, but as a functional superfood. Honeyman currently exports its products to key international markets including the United States, UAE, and the United Kingdom, along with a growing presence across several other global regions.

"With consumers becoming more conscious about what they consume, we see honey transitioning from a traditional ingredient to a daily health essential," said Shahzada Singh Kapoor, Founder, Honeyman Foods Pvt. Ltd. "Our vision is to make honey a mainstream alternative to refined sugar, while supporting India's beekeeping ecosystem and delivering globally competitive products. By offering a fully integrated, turnkey ecosystem--complete with in-house support from factory production to storefront design--we are actively inviting visionary entrepreneurs and global partners to build the future of wellness alongside us."

About Honeyman

Headquartered in Gurugram, Honeyman Foods Pvt. Ltd. is an India-based honey and honey-products company committed to delivering pure, natural, and health-focused offerings. With a growing team of 100+ direct and indirect employees, the company is built on a strong beekeeping heritage and emphasizes quality sourcing, innovation, and sustainability while promoting honey as a healthier alternative to sugar across everyday consumption.

For more information, visit: https://www.honeyman.in/Email: hello@honeyman.in Mobile: +91-9650305025

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