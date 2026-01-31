PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 31: World Cancer Day 2026 In a landmark move to curb the rising tide of oral malignancies, renowned Oral Health Expert Dr. Bharat Agravat https://www.drbharat.agravat.com/ has launched the 2026 "United by Unique" campaign. This global initiative bridges the gap between early detection and advanced recovery by offering Free Oral Cancer Consultations alongside groundbreaking non-surgical interventions. Highlighting the campaign is the clinical debut of OLI Therapy and the OSMF Mouth Opening DIY Kit, providing a dual-action lifeline for millions suffering from restricted mouth opening--a common precursor to oral cancer caused by Pan Masala and Gutkha addiction.

Also Read | Union Budget 2026-27: Why Nirmala Sitharaman Is Tabling the Budget on a Sunday? Know Why 'Sunday Budget' Is a First Since Independence.

OLI Therapy - Non-Surgical Clinic-Based Treatment for Mouth Opening.

A highlight of the 2026 campaign For patients seeking advanced care, OLI Therapy (Oral Laser & Injectable Therapy) offers a non-surgical, clinic-based solution for restricted mouth opening revolutionary treatment for patients whose mouth opening has been severely restricted by Pan Masala, Supari, and Gutkha.

Also Read | Union Budget 2026: Consumer and Retail Sector Urges Government for Demand-Led Growth Measures.

- Six-Action Formula: This evidence-based therapy combines advanced diode Laser biostimulation with targeted medicinal injections to break down rigid fibrous bands.- Rapid Results: Patients typically experience an improvement of 5mm to 15mm in mouth opening within 2 to 5 clinical sessions.- Painless & Non-Invasive: Performed as an OPD procedure, it eliminates the need for painful surgeries, stitches, or hospital stays.

Benefits of OLI Therapy:

- No surgery- Minimal discomfort- Faster recovery- Clinically guided improvement in mouth opening

Mouth Opening OLI Therapy & Fixed Teeth by Dental Implants-Patient Video Review : https://www.youtube.com/shorts/jLgBOjS-xCE

Dr. Agravat introduces an innovative OSMF Mouth Opening DIY Kit, designed for home-based therapy to support:

- Improved mouth opening- Reduced fibrosis and stiffness- Better quality of life for OSMF patients

This patient-friendly solution empowers individuals to actively participate in their recovery.

Innovative Non-Surgical DIY Solution: OSMF Mouth Opening Kit (Pack of 4 Products)

For those unable to visit the clinic, Dr. Agravat's award-winning OSMF Mouth Opening DIY Kit offers a comprehensive home-based treatment. This world-first kit includes four synergistic products:

1. OSMF Oral Gel: Formulated with Turmeric and Tulsi to reduce burning sensations.2. OSMF Vita Tablets: Rich in Lycopene and antioxidants to repair oral mucosa.3. OSMF Herbal Pops: Revolutionary herbal lollipops for easy absorption and relief.4. UNIQUE Mouth Opener: A patented physio-therapeutic device to gradually exercise and open the jaw.

Online OSMF Store: https://www.osmfmouthopeningkit.com

Prevention and Early Detection: Free Oral Cancer Consultation Drive

As part of the campaign, free mouth cancer consultations will be offered to raise awareness about:

- Early signs of oral cancer- Mouth ulcers that don't heal- White/red patches in the mouth- Burning sensation and restricted mouth opening

"Oral cancer is preventable and curable if detected early. Awareness is our strongest weapon," says Dr. Kartavya Agravat.

How to Prevent Oral Cancer:

The awareness sessions will educate the public on:

- Immediate Habit Cessation: Use of the QSG (Quit Smoking & Gutkha) Kit to break the addiction cycle. Complete avoidance of pan masala, supari, gutkha, tobacco, and smoking. ? Online QSG Kit Store: https://quitsmokinggutkha.com/- Two-Minute Self-Check: Regularly inspect the mouth for white/red patches or ulcers.- Nutritional Support: Adopting an anti-cancer diet rich in antioxidants like Amla and green tea. Maintaining oral hygiene and nutrition- Early consultation for burning mouth or stiffness

Preventive education is especially focused on youth and working professionals, where habit-based oral damage is increasing rapidly.

Restricted Mouth Opening Due to Pan Masala & Gutkha: A Silent Warning

Many individuals suffer from restricted mouth opening without realizing it may be an early stage of OSMF (Oral Submucous Fibrosis) -- a potentially cancerous condition.

Dr. Agravat explains:

"Difficulty in opening the mouth is not normal. It is a red flag that needs immediate attention."

World Cancer Day 2026 theme "United by Unique"

- Get your mouth checked- Quit pan masala & gutkha- Act early, act smart- Spread awareness, save lives

Because Oral Cancer is Preventable. Early Detection Saves Lives.

Why Become an Oral Cancer Ambassador?

The campaign invites students, healthcare professionals, and survivors to join the Oral Cancer Ambassador Program. Ambassadors are trained to educate their communities on the "Two-Minute Self-Check" and the dangers of betel nut products, helping to create an "Oral Cancer-Free India."Dr. Agravat urges citizens to become Oral Cancer Ambassadors by:

- Educating family and friends- Discouraging pan masala and gutkha use- Promoting early check-ups- Saving lives through awareness

"One informed person can protect an entire family. Awareness spreads faster than cancer--if we choose it."

About Dr. Bharat Agravat:

Dr. Bharat Agravat is a world-renowned dental surgeon and visionary innovator in oral healthcare. With over 30+ years of clinical excellence, his pioneering work in the treatment of OSMF has earned numerous national and international awards. He is also widely recognized as a leading oral health expert and dental implant surgeon.

- Expertise in oral cancer prevention and early detection- Pioneer in non-surgical management of OSMF- Strong advocate for public health education and awareness- Recipient of numerous national and international awards- Research articles published in leading national and international journals

Contact Information: Hospital:

Dr. Agravat Wellness Center Ahmedabad.

Address: Padmavati Bungalow and Discoveryland School, Between, opp. N K Farm, nr. Satva Complex, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059Website: https://www.wellness.agravat.com/ Online Store: https://osmfmouthopeningkit.com/For Appointment WhatsApp: +91 7575 00 8686

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)