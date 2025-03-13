PNN

New Delhi [India], March 13: "Are Your Kidneys OK?" - This is the theme of World Kidney Day 2025, a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness about kidney health and the importance of early detection and prevention. Our kidneys are essential for filtering waste, regulating blood pressure, and balancing the body's fluids. Yet, kidney disease often develops silently, without noticeable symptoms until it reaches an advanced stage. This World Kidney Day, it's time to ask yourself: Are your kidneys OK? In this article, we'll share expert advice on how to protect your kidneys, recognize early signs of potential issues, and take proactive steps to maintain optimal kidney health.

1. Dr Raman Kumar Malik, MBBS, DNB (Nephro) AIIMS, Sr. Consultant in Nephrology & Transplant Physician, Fortis hospital Mulund Mumbai, Godrej Hospital Mumbai

Kidneys are often the silent warriors of our body, working tirelessly to keep us healthy. Unfortunately, kidney diseases often progress quietly, without obvious symptoms until they reach an advanced stage. That's why early detection is crucial. Regular screening, especially for high-risk individuals like those with diabetes, hypertension, or a family history of kidney disease, can be life-saving. Simple tests such as blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar testing, urine analysis, and serum creatinine measurement can provide valuable insights into kidney health. Prevention is always better than cure. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle through balanced nutrition, adequate hydration, regular exercise, and avoiding excessive use of painkillers Good control of Hypertension and Diabetes can significantly lower the risk of kidney damage. On this World Kidney Day, I urge everyone to prioritize their kidney health. It's never too early to care for your kidneys.

2. Dr Abhishek Shirkande, Consultant Nephrologist & Kidney Transplant Physician Sion, Mumbai

Dr Abhishek Shirkande highlights who should get a kidney function test to ensure early detection of kidney disease. Individuals with existing health conditions, such as Type 2 diabetes (annually from diagnosis) or Type 1 diabetes (starting five years after diagnosis), should be regularly screened. Those with long-term high blood pressure, heart disease, or a history of acute kidney injury (AKI) are also at higher risk and need monitoring. Additionally, people with recurrent kidney stones, structural abnormalities, or genetic conditions like polycystic kidney disease (PKD) or Alport syndrome should undergo regular kidney function tests. A family history of kidney disease also increases the risk. Children at risk, such as those born with low birth weight, a solitary functioning kidney, or congenital kidney abnormalities, need monitoring as well. Older adults, while experiencing natural kidney function decline, should distinguish between aging and disease-related issues. Certain ethnic groups with specific genetic markers, such as APOL1 variants, are also more predisposed to CKD. Regular testing is crucial for early intervention and prevention.

3. Dr Mangesh Patil, MBBS, MS (General Surgery), DNB (Genito-Urinary Surgery), MNAMS (General Surgery), Robotic surgery training (USA), Head of Minimal Invasive Urology & Endourology, Consultant Urologist & Robotic Uro-Oncosurgeon (Robotic Surgery) - Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon, Saifee Hospital, Urocare Clinic, Andheri East, Mumbai

On World Kidney Day 2025, it's crucial to reflect on the importance of kidney health. As a urologist, I often see patients unaware of early kidney disease because symptoms are subtle until significant damage occurs. Kidneys play a vital role in filtering waste, regulating blood pressure, and maintaining electrolyte balance. Early detection is key to preventing complications like chronic kidney disease (CKD). Regular screening is essential, especially for those with diabetes, hypertension, or a family history of kidney issues. Simple tests, such as blood pressure monitoring, urine analysis, and kidney function tests, can detect early signs of trouble. Staying hydrated, following a balanced diet low in salt and processed foods, and maintaining a healthy weight are effective ways to protect your kidneys. Avoid overuse of painkillers and monitor your blood sugar levels. Prioritizing kidney health through proactive care can prevent long-term complications and improve overall well-being.

4. Dr Kanav Anand. MBBS, MD Pediatrics (Gold Medalist), FPN(RGUHS). Senior Consultant Pediatric Nephrologist and Kidney Transplant Specialist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, India

This year's World Kidney Day emphasizes the critical importance of early diagnosis in preventing kidney disease and maintaining kidney health. Kidney ailments often develop silently, without clear symptoms, making early detection essential for effective treatment and intervention.

As a pediatric nephrologist, Dr Kanav Anand urges parents and caregivers to prioritize regular kidney assessments for their children. Timely detection can help prevent lasting kidney damage and improve health outcomes for children affected by kidney issues.

Key preventive measures include staying well-hydrated, eating a nutritious diet, avoiding the overuse of pain relievers, and managing conditions such as high blood pressure. These steps are vital in maintaining healthy kidney function.

By raising awareness about the significance of early detection and prevention, Dr Anand stresses that we can protect kidney health for future generations. He calls for collective action to ensure everyone has access to the resources needed to identify kidney problems early and preserve kidney function.

5. Dr V.R Raju. MD, DM. Chief Consultant Nephrologist, Blue Bliss Hospital, Bengaluru

The kidneys play a vital role in maintaining overall health by filtering toxins, balancing fluids, regulating blood pressure, and ensuring proper electrolyte balance. Unfortunately, kidney disease often progresses silently, with symptoms becoming noticeable only when the damage is already advanced. This makes early detection absolutely crucial. Regular screening, especially for those with high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, or a family history of kidney disease, can be lifesaving.

Preventive measures are equally important. Adopting a kidney-friendly lifestyle -- staying adequately hydrated, following a balanced diet low in salt and processed foods, exercising regularly, and avoiding overuse of painkillers -- can significantly reduce the risk of kidney disease. Additionally, managing underlying conditions like hypertension and diabetes with proper medical guidance is essential.

On this World Kidney Day, let's raise awareness about the importance of kidney health. Timely diagnosis and preventive care are the keys to safeguarding your kidneys and enhancing your quality of life.

6. Dr Kuldeep Sharma, MBBS, MS, DNB, Mch, Urologist (Gold Medalist, Director- Kg Stone Hospital, Ajmer

This year's World Kidney Day theme, "ARE YOUR KIDNEYS OKAY?" serves as a crucial reminder for everyone to check the status of their kidney health. Kidneys play a vital role in filtering waste, regulating blood pressure, and balancing fluids and electrolytes. However, kidney diseases often go unnoticed until they reach an advanced stage. Early detection and prevention can save lives and help maintain overall health, says Dr Kuldeep Sharma, a renowned Urologist at KG Stone Hospital, Ajmer.

To keep your kidneys healthy, Dr Sharma advises following a few simple do's. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and maintain a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Regularly monitor your blood pressure and blood sugar levels, and exercise regularly to maintain a healthy weight. If you're at risk, it's important to get routine kidney function tests, such as creatinine and urine albumin.

Equally important are the things to avoid. Don't ignore symptoms like swelling, fatigue, or changes in urination. Limit excessive salt, processed foods, and meat. Avoid self-medicating with painkillers, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption.

7. Dr L. H. Suratkal, DNB (Nephrology), Prof and Senior Cconsultant , Lilavati Hospital And Research Centre, Sainath Polyclinic, S.V Road, Andheri West Mumbai

Kidneys are remarkable organs that silently perform crucial functions, including filtering waste, balancing body fluids, regulating blood pressure, and maintaining essential electrolyte levels. Unfortunately, kidney disease often progresses without noticeable symptoms until it reaches an advanced stage, making early detection incredibly important. Regular screening, especially for high-risk groups like individuals with diabetes, hypertension, or a family history of kidney disease, can be life-saving. Simple preventive measures such as maintaining optimal blood pressure, managing blood sugar levels, staying adequately hydrated, and reducing salt intake can protect kidney health significantly. Additionally, avoiding the overuse of painkillers and adopting a balanced, kidney-friendly diet are key steps toward prevention.

This World Kidney Day, let's focus on spreading awareness about the importance of early detection and preventive care. Remember, by taking proactive steps and prioritizing regular check-ups, we can ensure our kidneys remain healthy and functional for years to come.

