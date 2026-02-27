The announcement on Friday, February 27, 2026, that Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce from actor-politician Vijay marks the end of a nearly three-decade-long relationship that began as a cinematic fairytale. From their chance meeting in 1996 to the legal filing at the Chengalpattu Family Court, here is the timeline of the couple's between 25-27-year journey. Thalapathy Vijay Divorce News: Sangeetha Sornalingam Files Petition in Chengalpattu Court Citing Infidelity.

1996-1999: The Fan Who Became the Bride

The story began in 1996 following the massive success of Vijay’s film Poove Unakkaga. Sangeetha, the daughter of a Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist based in the UK, travelled to Chennai specifically to congratulate him. Impressed by her gesture, Vijay introduced her to his parents. The relationship evolved over the next three years with the blessings of both families. On August 25, 1999, they held a grand interfaith wedding in Chennai, blending Hindu and Christian traditions.

2000-2021: Decades of Marital Privacy

For over twenty years, the couple was considered one of the most stable pairs in the Tamil film industry. Sangeetha chose to lead a low-profile life, focusing on the upbringing of their two children: Jason Sanjay (born 2000): Now 25, who recently ventured into filmmaking. Divya Saasha (born 2005): Now 20, who made a brief cameo in Vijay’s film Theri. While Sangeetha was a regular fixture at Vijay's early award ceremonies, she gradually retreated from the limelight, a move that would later be misinterpreted by the media.

2023–2025: The First Signs of Friction

Whispers of a rift first surfaced in early 2023 when Sangeetha was absent from the Varisu audio launch and trailer events. At the time, reports dismissed these as "baseless rumours," claiming she was simply on vacation with her children in the US. However, the speculation intensified in 2025. Sangeetha was noticeably absent from the major state conferences and rallies of Vijay’s newly launched political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Industry insiders noted that the couple had been living separately for nearly two years by this point. ‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Farewell Film Carries Strong Political Message, Inside Reports Hint at Blockbuster Verdict.

2026: Sangeetha Files Divorce

On February 24, 2026, Sangeetha officially moved the Chengalpattu Family Court. According to the petition filed under the Special Marriage Act, the marriage is cited as "irretrievably broken. According to news agency ANI, the petition states, "Petitioner discovered in 2021 that Respondent was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress." The document alleges that despite assurances that the relationship would end, it continued, causing "deep emotional pain and betrayal." Sangeetha has sought the dissolution of the marriage, permanent alimony, and the right of residence at their matrimonial home in Neelankarai.

Chengalpattu Court Sets April Hearing

The Chengalpattu Court has accepted the plea and scheduled the next hearing for April 20, 2026. Both Vijay and Sangeetha have been directed to appear for the proceedings. As of now, Vijay has not issued a public statement regarding the allegations or the divorce filing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).