PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5: Marking a significant milestone in the field of sexual health and education, Dr. Saransh Jain, an internationally acclaimed and world record-holding sexologist, launched his much-anticipated book, 'A Key to Intimacy'. The book, written to empower individuals with accurate knowledge about sexual wellness, aims to debunk common myths and misconceptions while promoting healthier relationships and intimacy.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a Launch Might Be Next Month, Likely To Offer Free Access to YouTube Premium, Google One and Fitbit Premium; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The event was graced by celebrated author Chetan Bhagat, who unveiled this groundbreaking work that aims to educate individuals on sexual wellness, bust myths, and promote healthy relationships.

About Dr. Saransh Jain: A Visionary in Sexual Health

Also Read | 'The Night Agent' Season 3: Gabriel Basso All Set to Return as Peter Sutherland in Netflix Thriller Series - Everything to Know About the Next Instalment.

Dr. Saransh Jain, Managing Director and Head of the Department of Sexology at Dr. S.K. Jain's Burlington Clinic & Hospital, is one of the world's most celebrated names in sexual health. With his groundbreaking contributions to the field, he has been recognized globally as one of the best sexologists. His work has earned him numerous accolades from countries like India, the USA, the UK, Dubai, and six other nations, cementing his place as a leading authority in the field.

Dr. Saransh Jain holds multiple world records, with mentions in the World Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, and India Book of Records. These achievements highlight his expertise and unwavering dedication to addressing complex sexual health issues and improving the lives of millions worldwide.

The Legacy of Dr. S.K. Jain's Burlington Clinic & Hospital

Dr. Jain's work continues the 100-year legacy of Dr. S.K. Jain's Burlington Clinic & Hospital, a name synonymous with trust and excellence in sexual health. Under the leadership of Dr. S.K. Jain, the Founder and Director, and Dr. Saransh Jain, the clinic has revolutionized sexual health care in India.

Due to the overwhelming demand from people across the country, the clinic has now expanded its reach to Mumbai. The new branch, conveniently located near Matunga Railway Station, aims to serve patients from various regions of India, offering them access to expert care and treatment.

"Expanding to Mumbai was a natural step," shared Dr. Saransh Jain. "We've received countless requests from people in Mumbai and neighboring regions, and this new branch allows us to provide the same trusted care to a wider audience."

About the Book: 'A Key to Intimacy'

Dr. Saransh Jain's latest book, 'A Key to Intimacy', is more than just a guide--it's a transformative roadmap for anyone seeking to improve their understanding of sexual health and intimacy. The book addresses various stages of life, including:

* For New Mothers: Things to check for newborns to ensure proper development.

* Teenagers: How to deal with challenges during adolescence and early sexual experiences.

* Pre-Marital Guidance: Handling myths and concerns about pre-marital sex.

* For Newlyweds: Tips to build intimacy and maintain a healthy relationship.

* Later Stages of Life: Guidance on reigniting passion and maintaining wellness in older age.

"In today's digital age, misinformation about sexual health is everywhere. Social media and online influencers often spread myths that confuse people. This book is my effort to provide clear, factual, and practical advice," said Dr. Jain.

Why Choose Dr. S.K. Jain's Burlington Clinic & Hospital?

With a century-long legacy, Dr. S.K. Jain's Burlington Clinic & Hospital stands as a beacon of trust in sexual health care. The clinic offers:

* Expert Care: Led by globally recognized sexologists, including Dr. S.K. Jain and Dr. Saransh Jain.

* Comprehensive Treatments: Addressing issues related to infertility, urology, and andrology.

* New Branch in Mumbai: Extending their legacy of care to a new location near Matunga Railway Station, making services more accessible to patients from across India.

Contact Information: Take the First Step Towards Wellness

Whether you're looking for expert advice or comprehensive treatment, Dr. S.K. Jain's Burlington Clinic & Hospital is here to help you. You can call at +91 9695014444 or book online appointment at www.drskjain.com

Empowering Sexual Health Through Knowledge

Dr. Saransh Jain's work and his book, 'A Key to Intimacy', reflect his lifelong mission: to empower individuals with knowledge about sexual wellness and help them lead healthier, happier lives. The clinic's expansion to Mumbai and the launch of this book underline his commitment to making quality sexual health care and education accessible to everyone.

Don't wait to transform your life. Reach out today and take the first step toward better intimacy, health, and happiness.

YouTube Channel: @drskjains

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)