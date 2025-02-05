After a thrilling second season, fans of The Night Agent are left on the edge of their seats, wondering: will there be a third season? The gripping finale of season two set the stage for even more suspenseful missions, as Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is tasked with getting close to billionaire Jacob Monroe. many are already asking: what’s next for Peter and his team? While no official word was given until recently, there's been speculation about the show’s future. And now, the burning question on everyone's mind is whether The Night Agent will continue its thrilling story in season three or not. Could the finale of season two be a teaser for what’s to come, or are we left hanging? Well, we have good news. Before season 2 even premiered, Netflix confirmed The Night Agent for a third season, signalling the show's popularity. ‘The Night Agent Season 2’ Review: Gabriel Basso Impresses As Peter Sutherland in Netflix’s Riveting Spy Thriller, Say Critics.

What Is the Story of The Night Agent?

Peter Sutherland (played by Gabriel Basso) is thrust into the dangerous world of espionage and political intrigue. Fans can look forward to more thrilling action, complex political drama, and unexpected twists in the upcoming season. The Night Agent: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Eve Harlow and Fola Evans Akingbola’s Thriller Series Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix – Reports.

Meet FBI Peter Sutherland

Filming Locations: Istanbul or Washington DC?

Filming for season 3 began in late 2024, with production taking place in Istanbul and New York. While season 2 faced delays, season 3 is expected to release in early 2026. However, whether Peter will be heading to Washington DC, as hinted in season two’s final moments, remains unclear. There's also buzz about filming in New York in 2025, but details are scarce

Returning Cast & New Faces for Season 3

Gabriel Basso will reprise his role as Peter Sutherland, joined by Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver. Louis Herthum and Ward Horton will also return to their roles. The new season will also introduce some exciting new faces: David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, Genesis Rodriguez, and Callum Vinson will play key series regulars. Additionally, Suraj Sharma is set to appear in a recurring role, making season three even more thrilling! Fans are in for a wild ride as the stakes keep getting higher!

