New York [USA], May 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): PureSoftware announced today that the World's Largest Electronics Contract Manufacturer has chosen its arttha5G Radio Unit (RU) software suite to power its 5G RU products.

This will accelerate the Manufacturer's 5G New Radio (NR) product availability and keep it ahead of the curve in rolling out 5G NR products. It will also benefit from arttha5G next-gen massive MIMO RU software offering supporting high antenna counts with multi-gigabit high-performance throughput with best-in-class power efficiency.

The increased end-user data coupled with low latency demand is driving high capacity mmWave, and sub 6 GHz Radio Units, with accurate digital beamforming and efficient high capacity transmission. arttha5G software product suite enables customers to roll out 5G networks with great flexibility, high performance, and low power consumption while addressing the size and weight challenges of high order radio configurations like 64T64R.

PureSoftware's arttha5G product suite and services also address the interoperability challenges of a multi-technology, multi-product complex 5G network.

"5G deployments are more than speed upgrade of existing networks. It's an entire experience that will meet the connectivity needs of tomorrow and make it available 'everywhere' by enabling billions of connected devices," said Anil Baid, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at PureSoftware. "It is a privilege to be associated with the World's largest electronics contract manufacturer and collaborate in building innovative 5G products for a fully connected world using 5G NR technology and O-RAN standards. By leveraging arttha5G product suite, they will be able to roll out RU products with time to market advantage, optimized operational footprint, greater load capacity to support ever-increasing speeds at low latency."

"I am excited with another prestigious addition to our arttha5G customer list. This partnership will bring cutting-edge 5G solutions to the global markets, deliver enhanced connectivity and transform business productivity and growth," said Sameer Jain, Chief Business Officer at PureSoftware.

