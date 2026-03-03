Mumbai, March 3: Apple today announced the launch of the new iPad Air, now integrated with the powerful M4 chip and expanded memory. The latest iteration of the versatile tablet aims to provide users with a significant leap in processing power and efficiency without increasing the starting price. Designed to cater to students, professionals, and creators, the device focuses on balancing portability with high-end performance.

The new iPad Air is available in two distinct sizes, including the super-portable 11-inch model and a larger 13-inch version for enhanced multitasking. Both models feature a refined design available in four finishes: blue, purple, starlight, and space gray. This upgrade focuses on internal architecture, providing a faster Neural Engine and higher memory bandwidth to support advanced artificial intelligence tasks and demanding applications. iPhone 17e Launched in India, Check Price and Specifications.

iPad Air M4 Specifications and Features

The iPad Air with M4 features an 8-core CPU and a 9-core GPU, making it up to 30 percent faster than the M3 model and 2.3x faster than the M1 version. A major highlight is the 50 percent increase in unified system memory, now totalling 12GB, paired with a memory bandwidth of 120GB per second. This hardware enables 4x faster 3D rendering and supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing for realistic gaming and professional editing.

On the connectivity front, the tablet introduces the Apple-designed N1 and C1X chips. These enable Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and 50 percent faster cellular data performance on 5G models. The device runs on iPadOS 26, which introduces a "Liquid Glass" design and a new windowing system for improved app management. It also supports the 12MP Center Stage landscape camera, Apple Pencil Pro, and the Magic Keyboard with a 14-key function row.

iPad Air M4 Price in India

The 11-inch iPad Air with M4 is priced starting at INR 64,900.00 in India, with monthly instalment options beginning from INR 10,150.00. For users requiring more screen real estate, the 13-inch iPad Air starts at INR 84,900.00, or approximately INR 13,483.00 per month through available finance schemes. These prices include applicable instant cashback and no-cost EMI options for eligible customers. Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro Set for March 5 Launch; New ‘Glyph Bar’ and Snapdragon Chipsets Confirmed.

In the United States, the 11-inch model maintains its starting price of USD 599, while the 13-inch model begins at USD 799. Educational pricing is also available, starting at USD 549 and USD 749 respectively. Pre-orders for the new devices commence on Wednesday, March 4, with full retail availability and shipping scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 11.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Apple). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 07:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).