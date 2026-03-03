Jerusalem [Israel], March 3 (ANI): Israel launched new waves of strikes on Iran's Tehran on Monday, less than an hour after issuing an evacuation warning to nearby residents, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

This came after a coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, which targeted military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials.

The IDF confirmed an attack on a studio complex of the official Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), saying it had "dismantled the Iranian terrorist regime's communications center." Iran's state-affiliated Press TV posted on Telegram that the broadcaster's headquarters "has been targeted by US-Israeli airstrikes."

The media company, however, insisted that "there has been no disruption and the IRIB channels are functioning without problem," CNN reported.

Israel said the center struck was "recently used by the Iranian regime's forces to advance military activities under the guise of civilian activity and assets, in addition to the propaganda activities that emanate from the communications center," IAF said in its post on X.

The strikes followed an unprecedented evacuation notice from the IDF to residents of Tehran's Evin neighbourhood, where state media and other targets are based.

An IDF spokesperson warned that Israeli forces would target Iranian military infrastructure "in the coming hours" and urged civilians to leave, saying, "For your safety and well-being, we request that you immediately evacuate the designated area..." and warned that not evacuating "puts your lives at risk," CNN reported.

The targeted area is the same site hit in a previous strike in June, when a loud explosion was heard during a live broadcast, and Iran's state media later reported that one of its workers was killed.

In coordination with its operations in Iran, the IDF issued warnings to civilians in parts of southern Lebanon, urging people in multiple villages to evacuate ahead of strikes on Hezbollah-linked targets. In a video posted in Arabic, an IDF spokesperson said Hezbollah's activities were prompting Israeli action, and that civilians should move north of a designated line for their safety.

Separately, the Israeli military also issued guidance for residents of buildings in Beirut's southern suburb of Haret Hreik to leave, stating, "You are in close proximity to Hezbollah facilities... For your safety and the safety of your families, you must evacuate these buildings immediately and remain at a distance of at least 300 meters."

In addition to the broadcast studio complex, the IDF said its strikes hit "headquarters, bases, and regional command centers of the Iranian terrorist regime's internal security bodies," as well as "more than 10 sites belonging to the regime's main intelligence services" under Iran's Ministry of Intelligence. It also said multiple missile launchers and ballistic missile arrays were targeted, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Israeli Air Force (IAF) have confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of Israel. Israeli defence systems have been activated to intercept the incoming threat, and air-raid warnings were issued to civilians in various regions.

"The Air Force has identified that a short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defence systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives, they save lives," the post read.

"One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with Home Front Command directives," the post further added.

On February 28, the US and Israel conducted coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure.

These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. (ANI)

