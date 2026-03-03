New Delhi, March 2: Millions of citizens across India will see a disruption in physical banking services on Tuesday as several states observe a public holiday for Holi today, March 3. According to the official Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, bank branches in major financial hubs, including Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata, will remain closed as part of the festival of colours. While the holiday varies by region, the closure on March 3 marks the peak of the nationwide festivities.

State-Wise Holi Bank Holiday Breakdown

The RBI categorizes bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which means that while some states celebrate Holi on March 3, others may observe the holiday on Wednesday, March 4. For Tuesday, March 3, banks will be closed in cities such as Banks will stay shut in cities such as Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada. Holi 2026 Playlist: From ‘Rang Barse’ to ‘Balam Pichkari’, Bollywood Songs To Light Up Festival of Colours (Watch Videos).

On the other hand, cities such as Agartala, Aizawl, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla will observe bank closures for Holi, Dhuleti and Yaosang. Customers are advised to check with their local branches, though digital banking services, including UPI, ATMs, and Net Banking, will remain fully operational 24/7.

Stock Market Operations on Holi

The Indian stock markets, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain closed for trading on Tuesday, March 3 in observance of Holi. Trading in the Equity, Equity Derivatives, and Currency Derivatives segments will be suspended for the entire day. However, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will follow a partial holiday schedule; it will remain closed for the morning session but is expected to open for the evening session starting at 5:00 PM IST. Normal trading across all segments will resume on Wednesday, March 4. Happy Holi 2026 Wishes: Funny Shayari, Jokes & Viral Jethalal Memes.

The Impact of the Total Lunar Eclipse

The 2026 Holi schedule has seen some variation due to a total lunar eclipse occurring on the evening of March 3. This astronomical event led many regional authorities to adjust Holika Dahan rituals to the evening of March 2 or early March 3, subsequently influencing the specific dates declared as public holidays across different Indian states.

