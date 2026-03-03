As the winter chill recedes and spring takes hold, India is preparing for one of its most vibrant celebrations: Holi. In 2026, the festival of colours will be observed on Wednesday, March 4, following the ritual of Chhoti Holi (Holika Dahan) on Tuesday, March 3. This year’s festivities are marked by a unique celestial alignment, as a total lunar eclipse is set to coincide with the Purnima (full moon) period, leading to specific timing adjustments for traditional rituals across various states. Scroll down to find "Happy Holi 2026" greetings, "Happy Chhoti Holi" messages, quotes and wallpapers to share with friends and family. Happy Holi 2026 Wishes: Funny Shayari, Jokes & Viral Jethalal Memes.

Chhoti Holi (Holika Dahan) Date and Shubh Muhurat, Rangwali Holi Date

The festival is traditionally observed over two days. The first day, known as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan, involves lighting bonfires after sunset to symbolize the victory of good over evil. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 5:55 PM on March 2 and ends at 5:07 PM on March 3.

Due to the presence of Bhadra Kaal (an inauspicious period) and a lunar eclipse on March 3, many priests and scholars recommend performing Holika Dahan during the specific Muhurat window.

Holika Dahan 2026: Tuesday, March 3 (Muhurat: 6:22 PM to 8:50 PM)

Rangwali Holi (Dhulandi): Wednesday, March 4

While the central government holiday is marked for March 4, states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh may see local variations in bank and school closures starting from March 2 or 3. Stock Market Holiday: Will BSE and NSE Remain Closed on March 3 or March 4 for Holi 2026?

Happy Holi 2026 Wishes, Messages and Wallpapers

With the rise of digital celebrations, sharing greetings on WhatsApp and social media has become a cornerstone of the festival. Here are some curated messages for this year:

Happy Holi 2026 Greetings: May the Vibrant Colours of Holi Paint Your Life With Health, Wealth, and Boundless Joy. Wishing You and Your Loved Ones a Festival Filled With Sweet Memories and the Warmest of Celebrations. Happy Holi 2026!

Happy Chhoti Holi Greetings: Holi Is the Day To Express Love Through Colours. It Is a Time To Forgive, To Forget, and To Let the Hues of Renewal Revitalize Your Spirit. May Your Heart Be As Light and Colorful As the Gulal in the Air. Happy Chhoti Holi!

Happy Holi 2026 Messages: Adding a Little Extra Pink for Love, Yellow for Happiness, and Green for Prosperity to Your Day! Sending You a Virtual Splash of Color and a Plate Full of Gujiyas. Have a Vibrant Holi!

Happy Holi HD Wallpaper: Wishing You a Bright and Successful Holi. May the Spirit of This Festival Bring New Energy to Our Partnership and Fill Your Professional Journey With the Colors of Growth and Achievement.

Happy Chhoti Holi Wallpaper: As the Flowers Bloom and the Breeze Turns Warm, Let’s Welcome the Spring With Open Arms and Colorful Hearts. May Your Life Be As Bright as a Rainbow This Year. Happy Holi!

Holi Quotes and Spiritual Significance

The festival is rooted in the legend of Prahlada and Holika, illustrating the triumph of unwavering faith. This year, many are sharing quotes that reflect themes of renewal and unity:

"Holi is the time to break the ice, renew relationships, and link yourself with those that you wanted to with a bit of color."

"Let the colors of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness to everyone."

Holi is much more than just a playful celebration; it serves as a profound symbol of the triumph of good over evil. Rooted in the legend of Prahlad and the defeat of the demoness Holika, it marks a time for spiritual renewal and the casting away of past grievances. Beyond its mythological origins, Holi celebrates the arrival of Spring, representing a period of rebirth, fertility, and the blooming of nature after a cold winter.

