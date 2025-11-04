PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Wealth Wisdom India Private Limited (WWIPL), a leading platform for unlisted and pre-IPO investments, has released its 1st Pre-IPO Research Report 2025. The report provides insights into six prominent companies expected to go public within the next 12 to 18 months --Groww, Lenskart, OYO (Oravel Stays), Pine Labs, boAt (Imagine Marketing), and PharmEasy (API Holdings) -- each at a different stage of IPO readiness and actively trading in India's unlisted market.

Also Read | US Government Shutdown: Donald Trump To Partially Finance SNAP Benefits After Court Orders GOP Administration To Pay for Food Aid.

With India's GDP expected to sustain a strong 6.5-7% growth and liquidity set to rise amid likely global rate cuts, WWIPL's latest report highlights a crucial window for investors eyeing the next wave of public listings. Among the findings, Groww as a frontrunner in the IPO pipeline, planning to raise ₹7,000 crore in what could be one of India's biggest fintech public issues. Its recent Fisdom acquisition and the Nifty Internet ETF launch underline its focus on innovation and market expansion. Lenskart, India's dominant omnichannel eyewear brand, is preparing for an IPO of approximately ₹2,000-2,500 crore, buoyed by EBITDA-positive operations and global expansion into Southeast Asia.

Hospitality major OYO (Oravel Stays Ltd.) continues to rebuild investor confidence with improving FY24 EBITDA and a projected IPO size of 66,000 Cr (Estimated Valuation), while fintech player Pine Labs is advancing toward an India-only listing worth ₹2,600 crore. Consumer electronics leader boAt (Imagine Marketing Ltd.) is eyeing a ₹2,000 crore IPO size, with consistent operating profitability and strong millennial brand equity.

Also Read | Sabeer Nelli Leads Silicon Jeri: A Visionary Model for Bridging the Skills Gap.

In contrast, PharmEasy (API Holdings Ltd.) remains in balance-sheet repair mode after withdrawing its planned ₹6,000+ crore IPO, though it continues to attract long-term interest in the digital healthcare space.

Krishna Patwari, Founder & MD of Wealth Wisdom India Pvt Ltd. (WWIPL.com) says, "India's pre-IPO market is entering a defining phase, with growing institutional and retail interest in quality unlisted opportunities ahead of the 2025-26 IPO cycle. Our latest report offers data-driven insights into this fast-evolving but often opaque space. As regulatory clarity improves and companies like Groww, Lenskart, and Pine Labs prepare to list, early investors have a chance to tap into India's next growth wave."

The report further indicates active trading of all six companies' shares in the unlisted market, with Groww and Lenskart commanding strong institutional interest. WWIPL expects a surge in pre-IPO allocations as these companies move closer to their IPOs or DRHP filings.

For detailed insights, readers can access the full report here: https://wwipl.com/resources/pre-ipo-research-report

About Wealth Wisdom India Pvt Ltd. Founded in 2007 in Indore, Wealth Wisdom India Pvt. Ltd. (WWIPL.com) is a leading platform for private equity and pre-IPO investments in India. WWIPL offers secure, transparent access to premium unlisted and OTC opportunities, supported by in-depth market research and real-time pricing insights. Through its Pre-IPO Research Report, WWIPL provides investors with data-driven intelligence on emerging listings, cementing its position as a trusted gateway to India's growing private markets.

Disclaimer: This is a press release for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice or decision-making. Investing in stocks includes financial risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should conduct their own research or consult with a qualified advisor before making any decisions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)