New Delhi [India], July 14: WZATCO, a Bangalore-based leading provider of high-quality audiovisual solutions in India, is thrilled to announce exclusive deals for Prime Day 2023. Customers can now enjoy an astonishing array of discounts upto 50 per cent off on WZATCO LED projectors and a remarkable discount of flat Rs 25,000 on the purchase of the cutting-edge WZATCO Bliss Ultrashort throw Laser 4K Projector, recently launched to much acclaim. This limited-time offer presents an incredible opportunity for customers to upgrade their home entertainment systems or enhance their business presentations with cutting-edge projection technology.

This is the perfect occasion for buyers to take advantage of significant discounts on Wzatco's top-of-the-line projectors. Whether you're a movie enthusiast, a gaming aficionado, or a professional presenter, Wzatco projectors deliver an immersive visual experience that will leave you speechless.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

1) Unbeatable Discounts: Enjoy jaw-dropping discounts of up to 50 per cent on its range of LED projectors and Laser Projector with prices starting as low as Rs 5990. This is an opportunity to save big and bring the theater experience directly into your home or office.

2) Ultra HD Resolution: Experience crystal-clear picture quality with Wzatco projectors' Ultra HD resolution capabilities. From vibrant colors to intricate details, every scene will come to life with astonishing clarity.

3) Versatility and Connectivity: Wzatco projectors are designed to cater to various needs. Whether you want to stream your favorite shows, connect gaming consoles, or deliver impactful presentations, these projectors offer multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and wireless capabilities.

4) Advanced Laser Technology: For those seeking the pinnacle of projection technology, Wzatco BLISS is a game-changer. With laser light sources, these projectors deliver exceptional brightness, contrast, and color accuracy for an unparalleled viewing experience.

5) Reliable Customer Support: WZATCO India is committed to providing exceptional customer service. Our knowledgeable team is available to assist customers throughout their purchasing journey, ensuring a smooth and satisfying experience.

The WZATCO Bliss 4K Laser projector was launched last month at an introductory offer price of Rs 2,59,990 on Amazon.in, while in the current prime day sale, it is priced at Rs 2,34,990.00 In a statement by Komaldeep Sodhi, the visionary founder of WZATCO, the Bliss 4K Laser Projector is set to revolutionize the conventional TV market. Bliss 4K Laser projector can beam an 80- or 150-inch large image while parked as little as six inches from a wall.

Understanding the evolving needs of consumers and driven by a passion for cutting-edge technology, WZATCO has created a truly transformative product. The 4K Laser Projector incorporates state-of-the-art technology sourced from Appotronics, a global leader in Cinema grade projectors. This integration results in an exceptional visual experience that surpasses the capabilities of conventional televisions.

The Wzatco Bliss 4K Laser Projector represents a shift towards a more cinematic and captivating home viewing experience. Its superior color reproduction, enhanced brightness, and exceptional contrast ratios ensure that every scene comes to life with unparalleled realism. Whether it's watching movies, sporting events, or even playing video games, this projector offers an unrivaled level of visual brilliance.

Furthermore, the Wzatco Bliss 4K Laser Projector is designed with convenience in mind. Its sleek and compact form factor allows for easy installation and seamless integration into any living space. With versatile connectivity options, users can effortlessly connect their favorite streaming devices or gaming consoles, further expanding the possibilities of entertainment.

Komaldeep Sodhi envisions the Wzatco Bliss 4K Laser Projector as a catalyst for change in the traditional TV market. With its transformative capabilities and unparalleled performance, this projector is set to redefine how we consume media at home. Prepare to immerse yourself in a world of captivating visuals and groundbreaking innovation as the Wzatco Bliss 4K Laser Projector sets a new standard for home entertainment.

Why you should buy the Wzatco 150-inch Bliss Smart Laser Projector?

The Wzatco Bliss Smart Laser Projector, with its remarkable features and stunning capabilities, is a must-have for any home entertainment enthusiast. Designed to deliver true-to-life colors and mesmerizing visuals, this projector boasts an impressive 2500 ANSI lumens, ensuring vibrant colors and exceptional brightness. The striking picture quality is further enhanced by its support for 121 per cent Rec.709 color space, HDR10, and HLG technology, along with a high contrast ratio of 3000:1.

In addition to its visual prowess, the Wzatco Bliss comes equipped with a built-in 60W stereo audio system, comprising 2x15W tweeters and 2x15W woofers. This ensures an immersive audio experience with deep rumbling bass, dynamic mids, and crisp highs. Users also have the flexibility to connect external speakers via Bluetooth, HDMI 2.0 (with ARC support), or a 3.5mm audio jack.

The projector's Ultrashort throw technology sets it apart from the competition, boasting an outstanding 0.233:1 throw ratio. With this feature, the Wzatco Bliss can project a captivating 150-inch display from a mere distance of 1.61ft, making it suitable for rooms of all sizes. Furthermore, the 4/8-point keystone correction enables precise micro-adjustments to align the projected image with the desired screen shape.

Streaming enthusiasts will delight in the convenience offered by the Wzatco Bliss, as it comes pre-installed with the Android TV system, granting access to popular streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, Plex, and more. With its 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi connection, users can effortlessly wirelessly mirror and display content from any compatible device. Moreover, the projector supports HDR 10 and 3D, further enhancing the visual experience.

With its unbeatable discount of Rs 25,000 during the Prime Day 2023 sale, the Wzatco Bliss Smart Laser Projector becomes an irresistible proposition for those seeking a cinematic home entertainment experience. Don't miss this opportunity to bring the theater to your living room and elevate your viewing pleasure to new heights.

