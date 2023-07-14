Nagpur, July 14: A 65-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and engaging in unnatural sex with his landlord's 10-year-old daughter in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The accused was identified as Mohd Idris. His own son caught him and afterwards turned him over to the police. Idris, who worked at private ginning operations, allegedly used a bar of chocolate to entice the rape victim. Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes Mentally Challenged Minor Girl on Pretext of Offering Her Food in Mankhurd, Arrested Under POCSO Act.

According to the Times of India report, before forcing himself upon her, he had brought her to the terrace. According to the police, Idris lived at the survivor's house for the previous five years as a tenant along with his son and daughter-in-law. Mumbai College Student Rape and Murder Case: Suspect Security Guard Committed Suicide, Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

According to the police, Idris's son was the first to notice the wrongdoing and report it. According to senior inspector Gnyaneshwar Bhedodkar of the Yashodhara Nagar police station, he also helped have his father detained.

Similarly, last month a 32-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh was reportedly gang-raped by her Facebook friend and an associate in Nagpur. The accused, identified as Pintu (39) and Kartik Chaudhari (50), lured the survivor to the city under the pretence of helping her find a job. Pintu, who worked as a driver, had initially connected with the survivor on Facebook three years ago when she was searching for employment.

After sending her money for bus fare, Pintu and Kartik picked her up and took her to a resort where they allegedly drugged her and sexually assaulted her. The survivor bravely reported the incident to the police, leading to the arrest of Pintu and Kartik on charges of gang rape.

