New Delhi [India], March 13: ASSOCHAM Rajasthan hosted a significant roundtable titled "Bridging the Skilling Gap: Aligning Education with Industry 4.0" at The Lalit Hotel in Jaipur. The event gathered policymakers, industry leaders, educators, and skill development experts to address the pressing need to align education with the evolving demands of modern industries.

A focal point of the discussion was the introduction of XenHire, an AI-driven platform designed to transform interview preparation and candidate assessment. As the event's technology partner, XenHire showcased its innovative tools aimed at enhancing both candidate readiness and recruitment efficiency.

XenHire offers students realistic video simulations of job interviews, allowing candidates to practice and refine their responses in a controlled environment. The platform provides

AI-generated questions tailored to specific roles, automated interview setups, and detailed resume analyses. By leveraging advanced AI, XenHire delivers personalized feedback, helping users identify strengths and areas for improvement.

Prateek Jain, co-founder at XenHire, said, "XenHire is a member of the prestigious NACE (National Association of Colleges and Employers, USA) and has been offering this platform to universities. The results from pilot programs in universities have been encouraging, with an increase of more than 44 points in student confidence levels."

The event also served as a precursor to the upcoming 17th National Education Leadership and Skill Development Conference 2025, scheduled for March 26, 2025, in New Delhi. The conference, themed "Role of Education and Skill Development in Creating Viksit Bharat 2047," aims to deliberate on nurturing innovation in higher education, exploring Artificial Intelligence in Indian school education, and enhancing employment and entrepreneurship through skill development initiatives.

As industries continue to evolve with advancements in automation, AI, IoT, and digital transformation, the role of platforms like XenHire becomes increasingly significant. By aligning education with the needs of Industry 4.0, and by providing innovative tools for skill development and assessment, stakeholders can ensure that the workforce remains competent, competitive, and capable of driving economic growth in the years to come.

